Terry Bradshaw changes tune on Aaron Rodgers 105 days after slamming 4x NFL MVP for holding Steelers signing decision

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers started their campaign on a high note. In a game against the New York Jets, which was the climax of a huge offseason storyline, Rodgers defeated his former team 34-32.

He put up a stellar performance against his Jets successor, Justin Fields, recording 244 passing yards, four touchdowns and no picks, and completed 73.3% of his passes. His impressive outing was good for a 145.2 QBR.

He played so well that a Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw, praised him for the win.

"I thought he played great," Bradshaw said. "I thought he moved well. Four touchdown passes, I just hope he keeps playing like that. As good as Aaron was, was as bad as the defense was. I was shocked by that. Jalen Ramsey comes over at corner, I thought they would play much better."

He also commended Rodgers's signing this offseason:

"Looks like it was a good move for Pittsburgh [signing Aaron Rodgers]," Bradshaw said. "We'll see as the season progresses. I don't think Aaron played poorly at all. I never have thought that. You give him time and some weapons, and they could be something special."

Bradshaw's praise comes after bashing Rodgers a few months ago, having seemingly changed his tune now.

What did Terry Bradshaw say about Aaron Rodgers?

"Good Morning Football's" Kyle Brandt interviewed Aaron Rodgers on July 26, where Brandt told Rodgers what Bradshaw said about the veteran quarterback.

"Someone had a nuclear take on you ... Terry Bradshaw says [on Rodgers to the Steelers], 'It's a joke. Stay in California. Chew on bark, and whisper to the gods.'"

Rodgers laughed, saying, "I whisper to the gods every single day."

The four-time MVP responded respectfully, acknowledging Bradshaw's achievements as well as their connection through the Fox network.

"Terry's a legend," he said. "He's had a legendary career in the media. But Terry, like a lot of people, doesn't know me."

His response revolved around how he'd want to get to know the Steelers legend better, believing they'd be able to have a good relationship.

Looking ahead, Rodgers and Pittsburgh take on the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 2. The game presents another interesting storyline, as it's DK Metcalf going up against his former team this time around.

