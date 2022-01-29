"Don't think he'd go to Pittsburgh” - Terry Bradshaw denounces idea of Aaron Rodgers joining Steelers 

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw dismissed the idea of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being traded to Pittsburgh.

Earlier today on The Rich Eisen Show, the Hall of Fame quarterback said that Rodgers would not want to go to Pittsburgh, due to their offensive line situation. Bradshaw elaborated, saying that Rodgers has probably analyzed the offensive line and knows that it's good. Because Pittsburgh's wide receivers are hit or miss, Bradshaw doesn't think Rodgers will want to be a part of that:

“I don't think Aaron would go to Pittsburgh. I think he’s analyzed the offensive line’s not very good. The wide receivers are hit and miss. They have basically no, well tight end’s not bad, a young kid out of Penn State I believe. I don't think that's something that he's going to want to be a part of. Cuz he did say he didn't want to be a part of rebuilding, and it very well could be that's what Pittsburgh is going to have to do, is rebuild. Defensively it’s probably there. They got to fix their offense. They got to fix it.”

Bradshaw concluded, noting Steelers running back Najee Harris and saying that, if he goes anywhere, it would be back in Green Bay:

"They got the kid out of Alabama at running back, just gotta get some linemen in there. I don't know where Aaron's going to go there, but everybody says Denver. You know, I don't know, I don't know if he's going to go anywhere. He may go back to Green Bay, which is what I do. I’d go back where it's loaded. They gotta sign Adams, and I don't know if they can sign them both. Really? I don't know.”

Where will Aaron Rodgers be in 2022?

For Rodgers, Pittsburgh has become a potential destination due to the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after 18 seasons.

The other team would be the Denver Broncos as former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was named the team’s head coach.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BroncosCountry The Denver Broncos are bringing in Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to be their new Head Coach.. let the Aaron Rodgers & Davante Adams to Denver narrative begin The Denver Broncos are bringing in Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to be their new Head Coach.. let the Aaron Rodgers & Davante Adams to Denver narrative begin#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BroncosCountry https://t.co/8a06KUrA1f

A reported reunion between Rodgers and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams could be possible in Denver.

Something of importance to note is that Rodgers carries a cap hit of $46.4 million dollars for Green Bay in 2022. The question for Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is, does Rodgers return or will both part ways this offseason?

No matter the destination, A-Rod will be one of the focal points.

