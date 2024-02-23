Terry Bradshaw weighs in on Travis Kelce and Andy Reid's viral Super Bowl altercation: "I felt bad"

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid historically have gotten along very well, at least when the television cameras are pointed at the two. However, at Super Bowl LVIII, the bump and yell seen around the world continues to be a topic of discussion nearly two weeks after the Big Game.

Speaking about the incident, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw expressed sympathy for the head coach, per the Daily Mail:

"I felt bad for Andy because Andy had hip surgery. He had his game plan in his hand. And when Kelce went over, Kelce didn't push him, Kelce went over and he accidentally bumped him, I don't think he pushed him or anything. It was an accident, but it looked bad on television."

Of course, what was not an accident was how the tight end screamed at the head coach after the bump early in the game. Kelce later went on to admit it was a mistake, but screaming at his head coach in the heat of the moment might be the longest-lasting image of the game for many viewers.

As the tight end later explained on the New Heights podcast, he felt regret about his actions, even going as far as to say he would retire if Reid walked away.

Travis Kelce begins potential decline

Patrick Mahomes' star tight end is entering his mid-30s and the 2023 season was the first indication of his age catching up to him to many viewers. The tight end had 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. Last year, he posted 984 yards and five touchdowns. It was the first time he missed the 1000-yard milestone since Peyton Manning ruled the AFC West.

Kelce's availability was also his lowest since 2020 with 15 games played. In 2020, he managed to log 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. If compared on that metric, Kelce has seen a decline of roughly a third in yards and receiving touchdowns cut in half.

Decline only goes in one way, so 2024 will be a massive indication of whether Travis Kelce's down season was due to Father time or the loss of Tyreek Hill finally catching up to the Chiefs.

Either way, with his brother Jason Kelce toying greatly with retirement, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.