Terry McDonough lawsuit: Former Cardinals executive sues owner Michael Bidwill after $3,000,000 judgment

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was recently ordered to pay former team vice president of personnel Terry McDonough $3 million after a decision by an arbitrator. Now, Bidwill is facing a civil lawsuit from McDonough and his family in a lawsuit filed in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Terry McDonough, his wife and daughter are all plaintiffs in the case and are accusing the Cardinals owner of defamation and negligence, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Bidwill fired McDonough in early 2023 after 10 years with the Arizona Cardinals. McDonough is accusing Bidwill of defamation after he made a public statement accusing the former vice president of spousal abuse against his wife as well as neglect of his disabled adult daughter. These disparaging statements came after McDonough filed an arbitration case against the Arizona Cardinals.

McDonough claims that the accusations that were made against him prevented other NFL teams from hiring him.

Why did Terry McDonough file an arbitration case against Michael Bidwill and the Arizona Cardinals?

In January 2023, Michael Bidwill fired Terry McDonough from his duties as vice president of the Arizona Cardinals. In April 2023, McDonough filed the arbitration case accusing Bidwill of cheating.

McDonough claimed that Bidwill demoted him from his duties after he refused to use a burner cell phone, a scheme to violate the suspension of then-general manager Steve Keim. The latter was arrested for driving under the influence in 2018 and was suspended by the team in the hopes of preventing the NFL from taking more drastic action.

While Keim was ordered to stay away during his suspension, McDonough claimed that Bidwill ordered them to use the burner phones to continue to communicate with Keim, which violated NFL rules.

McDonough also accused Michael Bidwill of creating a hostile work environment for staff members including against pregnant employees. After McDonough made his complaints against the Arizona Cardinals public, he accused the Cardinals of creating a false narrative about him and his family.

The National Football League has still not commented on the allegations made against Bidwill and his treatment of employees or the cheating allegations.