Terry McLaurin contract update: Dan Quinn delivers bad news for fans amid Commanders star's trade request

Terry McLaurin has been the talk of the town heading into the 2025 NFL regular season. The wideout has requested a trade away from the Washington Commanders following a breakdown in contract negotiations with the team.

Ad

While there have been reports suggesting that the Commanders might not want to trade McLaurin, Washington fans recently received some worrying news on the wideout's saga.

On Tuesday, Commanders coach Dan Quinn said that he still had no update on McLaurin, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala Dan Quinn said no update on Terry McLaurin.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

McLaurin signed a three-year, $68.2 million extension he signed with the Commanders in 2022. He is expected to make a reported $18.8 million in total compensation for the 2025 season if he plays with Washington.

In July, McLaurin said he had been "pretty frustrated" with the state of his contract talks with the franchise. He was absent for the mandatory minicamp and missed the early phase of the training camp as part of his contract holdout, but reported to the team on July 27.

Ad

Terry McLaurin is at Commanders' training camp but not practicing

ASHBURN, VA - JANUARY 27: Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin - Source: Getty

Although Terry McLaurin has been reporting to the Commanders' training camp, he is not practicing with the team. He is currently listed on the PUP list with an ankle injury.

Ad

"Terry McLaurin has reported and we're very happy about that," Quinn said on July 27. "He'll start training camp on PUP for his ankle. On the business side, (Commanders General Manager Adam Peters) and his side are still working very hard with Terry and his reps on the business side of things. While on PUP he'll be working with the trainers."

Ad

Notably, McLaurin had previously been on the Commanders' did not report list and was holding out for a new contract, which subjected him to fines of $50,000 a day. However, the wideout is now working with the Commanders' medical staff and cannot be fined.

Although some fans feel that the Commanders might be able to salvage their relationship with McLaurin and get him to sign a new contract extension, others believe that the two-time Pro Bowl wideout might leave the team before the regular season begins.

The Commanders will play preseason games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens before kicking off their regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension