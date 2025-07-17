Terry McLaurin trade rumors: NFL insider reveals AFC playoff contenders eyeing disgruntled Commanders WR amid context standoff

Terry McLaurin has been one of the most consistent and elite wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2019. Despite not playing with an elite QB prior to 2024 and Jayden Daniels, McLaurin has over 57 receptions, over 918 receiving yards, and over three touchdowns each season of his career.

However, the 2025 offseason has been a frustrating one for McLaurin, who has been unable to agree to terms with the Washington Commanders on a new contract. Entering the final year of a three year contract he signed in 2022, McLaurin is looking for a new deal right now.

NFL analyst Albert Breer recently discussed the situation on Wednesday and made clear that he thinks that the New England Patriots could be a team to watch should McLaurin and the Commanders not come to terms on a new deal. The profile '@SavageSports_' posted the clip on X.

"I think the Patriots would be very interested... Obviously he's not gonna come here with an unresolved contract situation... You'd be talking about a draft pick plus a contract. He's a little older than people realize because he was a five-year college guy... He's over 30 now, but, you know, certainly as far as like what they're looking for from a person, from a player, helping Drake [Maye], like this guy checks every box." Breer said.

What will Terry McLaurin's next contract look like?

McLaurin had a phenomenal season in 2024 with the Commanders and new star QB Jayden Daniels. He finished the year with 82 receptions for 1,096 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns for Washington and was a major reason behind the deep postseason run by the Commanders.

According to the popular contract and sports financial company 'Spotrac', McLaurin's current market value is a three year deal worth $93,175,527. Should he receive that contract, McLaurin will be earning an average annual value (AAV) of approximately $31.1 million per season.

That AAV would rank No. 7 in the NFL among wide receivers, only behind Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, DK Metcalf, Garrett Wilson, and A.J. Brown.

