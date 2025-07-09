Terry McLaurin trade talks hits Cleveland as NFL Insider admits Browns must "weigh the pros and cons" of pursuing 30-year-old Commanders WR

Terry McLaurin could be on the trade market, and one NFL insider believes the Cleveland Browns could be a landing spot.
McLaurin hasn't been happy with his contract with the Washington Commanders, and his name has come up in trade talks. With McLaurin on the trade block, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot links Cleveland to trading for the star receiver.
“You have to at least look into it, Weigh the pros and cons and determine what that might look like over the next four years or something like that," Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan. "It’s worth noting that McLaurin will turn 30 when the season begins.
"The odds of him offering top-end production for 3-4 years into the future are not high. I wouldn’t rule it out, but I don’t get the sense right now that they’re looking to add a big, high-priced receiver."
McLaurin is in the final year of his contract and is set to earn $25.5 million in 2025, but any trade would likely come with an extension.
If Cleveland does trade for the star receiver, it would give a much-needed boost to the Browns' receiving room. Cleveland's top receivers are currently Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, and Cedric Tillman, so the Browns could use another receiver like McLaurin.
The star receiver recorded 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season with the Commanders.
Browns coach needs offense to be better
Cleveland is coming off a disappointing season, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski knows the team needs to be much better on offense.
After the disappointing season, Cleveland fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Heading into the 2025 season, Stefanksi says the offense needs to be better.
"We have to play better on offense in a bunch of different areas," Stefanski said, via Browns.com. "I don't think it's as simple as just one saying running effectively, that is a component of it. But we need to do a better job of setting our team up for success...
"We're going to get to fixing this and that's what we're going to do. We're going to get back to work," Stefanski added. "We need to improve on the offensive side of the ball, and that's what we plan to do."
Cleveland will have a chance to prove that in their season opener at home on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
