Tetairoa McMillan draft rumors: Surprising AFC team entering sweepstakes for Arizona WR

NFL analyst Todd McShay believes that the Jacksonville Jaguars may select Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While appearing on the popular 'Rich Eisen Show' on Monday, McShay made clear that he was hearing that McMillan might be the choice for the Jaguars given their new head coach being offensive minded.

"The name I'm now hearing is Tet McMillan, wide receiver from Arizona." McShay highlighted.

As McShay also noted, new head coach Liam Coen was brought in to Jacksonville to help QB Trevor Lawrence find his footing in the NFL.

As a result, it would make sense for the Jaguars to try and get Lawrence as much help on the outside and on the offensive unit as possible. McMillan could be a great player for the Jaguars to add as it would be another elite target for Lawrence opposite superstar wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

In 2024, Thomas had a phenomenal rookie season for the Jaguars despite dealing with inconsistent QB play and multiple QB's, including Mac Jones, lead the offense. Despite all of these difficulties, Thomas established himself as the clear WR1 in Jacksonville and one of the best in the entire league already.

What can Tetairoa McMillan bring to Jacksonville?

If he is selected by the Jaguars, McMillan has the chance to drastically improve the Jacksonville offense in 2025. McMillan is a physical receiver who is a sharp route runner and succeeded in contested catch situations at the college level.

The addition of McMillan would not only give Lawrence another receiving option for targets and important situations, but it would also open and free up Thomas against opposing defensive units as well. Defenses would need to gameplan against both Thomas and McMillan, something that would likely help both receivers with production in 2025.

At Arizona in 2024, McMillan had 84 receptions for 1,319 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns for the Wildcats. Although there is a chance that the Jaguars decide that offensive line is more important in helping out Lawrence in 2025, McMillan unquestionably has the skills and talents to be taken with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

