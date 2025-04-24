Tetairoa McMillan makes thoughts known on Packers' interest ahead of draft day

Tetairoa McMillan is one of many wide receiver prospects in a very strong 2025 Draft class. Green Bay, the host of the event, has been linked to him lately - and he reciprocates the feeling.
The Packers, despite the strength of their current wide receiver corps, have been looking to fulfill Josh Jacobs' desire for a "real" No. 1 who can dominate games and they see the Arizona alum as a man who can fulfill that role. They hosted him for a visit with general manager Brian Gutekinst describing it as "good" in a press conference on Monday.
Speaking to the press on Wednesday about the possibility of joining the Packers, McMillan said:
“They’ve been showing me nothing but love throughout this whole draft process... I feel like I could fit in any offense well. But this one specifically, yeah.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
One person who subscribes to this notion is Yahoo's Nate Tice. In the final version of his mock draft with Charles McDonald, he says:
"McMillan has the size the Packers covet at the position and would complement their young receiver group nicely. His upside as a true No. 1 would allow the other Packers to slot into more fitting roles, plus give them someone who can actually beat man coverage on their roster."
But for NBC's lead Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth, the Carolina Panthers are McMillan's ideal fit as he said to Pro Football Focus colleagues Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman last week.
Tetairoa McMillan fires back at Todd McShay for low prospect ranking
Todd McShay gave Tetairoa McMillan a shockingly low prospect ranking of 50th. He based his reasoning on rumors of the wideout refusing to work out or practice unless a scout would watch him, saying:
"I don't trust him... Slowed up on the routes, quitting on balls over the middle field. Didn’t think he showed attention to detail."
The former Wildcat was asked about these comments while "working" at a Raising Cane's truck with LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell in Green Bay. He responded that the draft analyst and his fellow detractors must have been "trippin'":
"I feel like, just turn on the tape. And it speaks for itself."
McMillan will be one of 15 players attending the Draft, which begins tomorrow at 8 PM ET.
Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.