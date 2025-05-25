Texans' $60,000,000 rival star reveals true feelings on facing CJ Stroud

Cam Bynum and the Indianapolis Colts reached an agreement on a four-year $60 million contract in March. After a recent appearance on the "Up & Adams" show, it appears he is prepared to assist the AFC South team in its quest for a divisional title in his debut season in Indianapolis.

The Houston Texans, led by C.J. Stroud, have won the AFC South in the last two years. In 2023, they defeated the Colts in the regular season finale to win the division. Bynum has given the Texans a heads-up on what to expect when the two teams face each other again in Week 18.

Bynum admitted to Kay Adams that he is aware that the Week 18 matchup might determine the fate of the division. Additionally, he sent a message to Stroud's Texans and the NFL community that the Colts are not merely participants in this year's divisional competition but are committed to winning.

“I’ve heard (about the rivalry) and, especially just from guys and just talking to guys on both teams, they’re saying ‘Yeah, that’s the game that’s like – that’s the one where everybody’s energy is crazy," Bynum said on Friday.

"Super lit, trash talk, everything, just because we know that that’s the one that’s up for the division. And it's smart they put it at Week 18 because they know that's going to be the game that decides it all.”

Houston was also hailed by Bynum as a "very good and stacked team." He claimed to have some familiarity with the team from his 2024 game against them while playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

The defensive back knows the Texans have dominated the series against Indianapolis in the last two years, even though Bynum's Vikings team defeated them 34-7 last year. Houston has won three consecutive over Indianapolis, and four of the last five matchups. However, the Colts still have the upper hand, as they lead the all-time series 33-13-1.

C.J. Stroud and the Texans will look to dominate outside the AFC South division in 2025

C.J. Stroud has helped the Houston Texans to a solid 8-3 record against divisional opponents since joining the league in 2023. However, with just an 11-10 record, the team hasn't had that kind of success against teams from other divisions.

Even though the Texans have improved significantly over the past two seasons, they still need to do better against other AFC teams, the NFC teams and other franchises they'll face next season to be considered a serious contenders.

