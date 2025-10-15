  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. shows off stunning ring as he gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anabella Campagna

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. shows off stunning ring as he gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anabella Campagna

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 15, 2025 15:40 GMT
Derek Stingley Jr. is engaged to girlfriend Anabella Campagna. (Photos via Anabella Campagna
Derek Stingley Jr. is engaged to girlfriend Anabella Campagna. (Photos via Anabella Campagna's Instagram/ Getty Images)

Derek Stingley Jr. and Anabella Campagna have announced their engagement. The Houston Texans cornerback proposed to his girlfriend in an outdoor proposal captured in a series of photos shared on Instagram.

Ad

Campagna and Stingley Jr. announced the news in a joint post on Instagram, sharing that they got engaged on October 10th during the Texans' bye week. The couple also included photos from an engagement photo shoot showing off the pair shaped, gold and diamond ring.

"10•10•25 The most perfect day to say yes for forever♥️" the joint Instagram post stated.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Derek Stingley Jr. proposed to Anabella Campagna while the two were enjoying time out in nature. The Houston Texans cornerback got down on one knee in the middle of a field, to which Campagna appeared surprised and excited.

Derek Stingley Jr. and Anabella Campagna celebrated their two-year anniversary ahead of engagement

Just one month before Derek Stingley proposed to Anabella Campagna, the couple celebrated their second anniversary as a couple. Campagna shared a series of photos throughout their relationship which included various trips they took.

Ad

Campagna then shared a heartfelt post sharing her love for Stingley Jr. and how she looked forward to their life together.

"In this life and the next it’s always you, Happy Anniversary♥️" Anabella Campagna wrote on Instagram.
Ad

The All-Pro cornerback isn't the only athlete in their relationship. Anabella Campagna played college soccer at Pace University and was captain of the soccer team. In May 2024, she graduated from Pace University with a Masters of Science in Mental Health Counseling.

It has been an eventful year for Derek Stingley Jr. both on and off the field. In March, the cornerback signed a three-year contract extension worth $90 million, making him the highest paid cornerback in the history of the NFL.

Ad

In five games this season, Stingley Jr. has ten tackles, four passes defended and one interception. The last two seasons he had had five interceptions each and a combined 31 passes defended between the two seasons, being a standout on the defense for the Texans.

Now that their bye week is over, the Houston Texans will now prepare for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications