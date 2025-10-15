Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. shows off stunning ring as he gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anabella Campagna

Derek Stingley Jr. and Anabella Campagna have announced their engagement. The Houston Texans cornerback proposed to his girlfriend in an outdoor proposal captured in a series of photos shared on Instagram. Campagna and Stingley Jr. announced the news in a joint post on Instagram, sharing that they got engaged on October 10th during the Texans' bye week. The couple also included photos from an engagement photo shoot showing off the pair shaped, gold and diamond ring. &quot;10•10•25 The most perfect day to say yes for forever♥️&quot; the joint Instagram post stated. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDerek Stingley Jr. proposed to Anabella Campagna while the two were enjoying time out in nature. The Houston Texans cornerback got down on one knee in the middle of a field, to which Campagna appeared surprised and excited. Derek Stingley Jr. and Anabella Campagna celebrated their two-year anniversary ahead of engagementJust one month before Derek Stingley proposed to Anabella Campagna, the couple celebrated their second anniversary as a couple. Campagna shared a series of photos throughout their relationship which included various trips they took. Campagna then shared a heartfelt post sharing her love for Stingley Jr. and how she looked forward to their life together.&quot;In this life and the next it’s always you, Happy Anniversary♥️&quot; Anabella Campagna wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe All-Pro cornerback isn't the only athlete in their relationship. Anabella Campagna played college soccer at Pace University and was captain of the soccer team. In May 2024, she graduated from Pace University with a Masters of Science in Mental Health Counseling.It has been an eventful year for Derek Stingley Jr. both on and off the field. In March, the cornerback signed a three-year contract extension worth $90 million, making him the highest paid cornerback in the history of the NFL. In five games this season, Stingley Jr. has ten tackles, four passes defended and one interception. The last two seasons he had had five interceptions each and a combined 31 passes defended between the two seasons, being a standout on the defense for the Texans.Now that their bye week is over, the Houston Texans will now prepare for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.