Texans DB Jimmie Ward gets charged with felony assault in family violence case

Houston Texans defensive back Jimmie Ward was arrested on Thursday in Montgomery County, Texas. He is facing a third-degree felony assault charge related to a family violence incident at his home in Magnolia. According to the jail records, Ward was arrested around 5:38 a.m. and remains in custody with no bond set. The Texans issued a brief statement.

Ad

“We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward," the statement from Texans read. "We are gathering more information and have no further comment now.”

Ward was picked by the San Francisco 49ers in first round in 2014, and played for the team from 2014 to 2022. In 2023, he signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Houston. Ward followed DeMeco Ryans, who became the Texans' coach, and also spent nine seasons in San Francisco.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The veteran safety missed this week’s mandatory minicamp while recovering from season-ending foot surgery. Ward has 549 tackles and 10 interceptions in 126 games in his 10-year NFL career.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In August, the Texans rewarded him with a one-year extension, pushing his cap hit to $5.67 million.

Jimmie Ward was starting to find his way back from foot injury

Jimmie Ward's road back from injury has been long, but Texans coach DeMeco Ryans saw signs of life before the news of this arrest. Ward suffered a season-ending foot surgery following the Week 16 loss to the Chiefs in 2024. However, the defensive back had already started light training and running.

Ad

“Jimmie’s doing fine, Jimmie’s on the road to recovery,” Ryans said on May 5, via KPRC. “He’s starting to get back to running a little bit.”

Ward’s absence last season left a hole in Houston’s secondary. He originally lined up at safety, but was forced to move to nickel after Jalen Pitre went down. However, just as the Texans adjusted, Ward suffered his setback — his second significant injury in two years.

He has played just 20 games over the past two seasons. With the 2025 NFL season on the horizon, Ryans and his team will hope Ward will put everything — arrests and injury concerns — behind him and do what he does best: defend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.