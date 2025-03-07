Christian Kirk was thought to be a cut casualty in the 2025 season after injuries limited him to 379 yards and a touchdown on 27 catches in eight games. Instead, he is joining his erstwhile team's divisional rival.

On Thursday, FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported on X/Twitter that the Jacksonville Jaguars were trading the wide receiver to the Houston Texans for a 2026 seventh round pick:

The move is expected to bolster the defending two-time AFC South champions' wide receiver unit, which is facing plenty of uncertainty. Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods will be free agents, while Tank Dell recently underwent knee surgery and may miss at least a significant portion of the upcoming season.

Fans took notice of this and praised the trade on social media:

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Fit right in for wr 3," one fan said.

"CJ is loaded with weapons," another fan wrote.

"Wooow. Huge pickup for the Texans. They aren’t playing around!" another fan commented.

Texans, Jaguars get grades for Christian Kirk trade

In the immediate fallout of the Christian Kirk trade, Christian D'Andrea, a columnist for USA Today's sports vertical For the Win, revealed his instant reaction. For the Texans, he gave them a "B" given the financial implications that it may have on the organization.

"The Texans may have been able to him to a less burdensome deal on the open market and didn't want to risk it," Andrea said via USAToday.com. "But $16 million means Houston will be paying him like a top-20ish wideout when he's only briefly scraped that tier (in an 1,110-plus yard 2022)."

However, it does come with the aforementioned benefit of filling the hole that Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell may leave beside Nico Collins, who made his first Pro Bowl last season.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, got a "C" for ditching a stalwart of the old regime (returner/fellow wideout Devin Duvernay, tight end Evan Engram and cornerback Roland Darby have also been released).

"Could Kirk have been a solid WR2 behind Brian Thomas Jr.? Probably! But new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone wanted a fresh start... It's time for a new captain to guide a spaceship perpetually pointed directly at the sun," he added.

The transaction will not become official until March 12, when the new league year begins.

What do you think of the Jacksonville Jaguars trading Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

