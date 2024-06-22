  • NFL
  • Texans fans react as Tank Dell spends day working at Chick-Fil-A - "He is gonna regret this", "What a nice guy"

Texans fans react as Tank Dell spends day working at Chick-Fil-A - "He is gonna regret this", "What a nice guy"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 22, 2024 04:06 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans
Tank Dell "worked "at a Chick-Fil-A

Tank Dell has been nothing if not resilient in his first few months in the NFL. A fibular fracture last December ended his rookie season, then he was among those wounded when shots were exchanged after an altercation in his birth state of Florida turned violent.

On Friday, the Houston Texans wide receiver and his pesonal trainer Justin Allen were spotted working at a Chick-Fil-A in the suburb of Rosenberg, manning the cash register and greeting customers at the drive-thru section:

also-read-trending Trending

Some were happy, as can be seen below:

Others, however, did not share the same feelings:

"If he has a bad game he is gonna regret this real quick," one said.
"That’s dumb asf," another said.
"Imagine while you’re working hard to get better, tank is taking off to flip burgers and he’s still gonna burn you on the field," yet another said.

Tank Dell discusses Texans' high expectations, recovery from injuries during first-ever youth camp

Last week marked a personal milestone for Tank Dell, as he hosted his first-ever youth football camp in Sugar Land, another Houston suburb. There, he played roles other than wide receiver, throwing passes like a quarterback and doing-man-to-man defense like a defensive back.

But more than a mere camp, it was also an opportunity to address the media on many topics. The foremost of them was the Texans' title aspirations, especially with an offense that boasts breakout quarterback CJ Stroud, running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Piere, fellow wideouts Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins, tight end Dalton Schultz, and top protector Laremy Tunsil.

He praised their chances, saying:

“We ready. We’re all excited. We know we have a target on our back. We got a lot of things we want to accomplish: Super Bowl, playoffs, things like that. So, we’re ready to go work.”

Dell was also asked about his recovery from the leg injuries that he sustained both last season and in the offseason. He said:

“I’m way better. I feel like I’m way better than I was last year at this time. The little bit of experience I got before I got injured, I already know the playbook. So, I don’t have to put too much stress on that. I’m just working every day. I know I’m ready.”

Texans summer camp begins on July 23.

