Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio recently compared C.J. Stroud to Tom Brady and immediately raised eyebrows. Comparing a rookie to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time certainly piqued everyone's attention.

Caserio said in an appearance on 'Green Light with Chris Long' that they had done a fulsome analysis on the quarterback before selecting him.

He said:

"CJ came through the door [and] had a good visit. And we kind of try to simulate the day the best of our ability from start to finish… So the more we kind of dove deep, you know, the more we spent time with him, like we were comfortable, we liked the player, and then we put it all together."

The Houston Texans were also impressed by Stroud's drive and competitive spirit. They also felt that his leadership came through.

Caserio added:

"And again, just his competitiveness, I would say his drive, his leadership starts to really come out of him a little bit when you're around it, like this guy cares about football, he cares about winning, he wants to be great. And there's going to be steps along the way that he's going to have to certainly take and you know, we're going to be a big part of that, hopefully to help him."

Talking about his greatness, the reference point he made was Tom Brady. He said that the new quarterback's drive and motivation were of that level:

"In 2000, he [Tom Brady] was the fourth string quarterback… but he would do things on his own, go into bubble, take the practice wide receivers, go through the scripts, I think you saw the drive and motivation, and the work ethic were there."

Furthermore, he made the case that the two quarterbacks are distinct persons, and while they may have the same initial qualities, instant success is neither guaranteed nor should be expected.

"There's only one Tom, just like there's only one CJ, but that position, you're looking for certain qualities for that individual to possess, understanding it's arguably the hardest position to play in sports, and it's not going to happen overnight."

Does Nick Caserio have the ability to compare C.J. Stroud to Tom Brady?

Nick Caserio spent time during the 2000s and 2010s as a coaching assistant, scout and executive with the New England Patriots. He had a front seat as Tom Brady led the team to six Super Bowl wins.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Houston Texans now officially have hired former Patriots’ exec Nick Caserio as their general manager, as @McClain_on_NFL said they would. The man they tried to hire in 2019 is hired in 2021. Houston Texans now officially have hired former Patriots’ exec Nick Caserio as their general manager, as @McClain_on_NFL said they would. The man they tried to hire in 2019 is hired in 2021.

He joined the Houston Texans in 2021 as the general manager. Having had a front row seat to the GOAT's performances, his high praise for C.J. Stroud is indeed noteworthy.

