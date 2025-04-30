  • home icon
  Texans GM Nick Caserio gets 100% real on trading first-round pick with Giants

Texans GM Nick Caserio gets 100% real on trading first-round pick with Giants

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 30, 2025 19:38 GMT
The Houston Texans traded out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and general manager Nick Caserio explained why.

The Texans had the 25th overall pick, but Houston traded it to the New York Giants for the 34th pick, the 99th pick, and a 2026 third-round pick. Now, after the draft has concluded, Caserio appeared on Up & Adams

Trending
"It was pretty fluid, We were kind of moving around, we were scheduled to pick at 25, we had about a handful of players during the course of Thursday who we felt comfortable picking … We tried to move up a little bit, it didn't really work out, then I'd say in about the 18, 19, 20 range we started to get some calls about our pick," Caserio said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As Caserio says, the Texans tried to move up, but it's unknown who they were moving up for. So, after their player was picked, Houston felt comfortable trading back and getting more picks.

Houston ended up making nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft to help improve their team.

Texans GM happy with their draft

Despite not picking in the first round, Texans GM Nick Caserio was happy with what his team accomplished.

Caserio felt like they filled some needs and added youth to their roster, which is always a good thing.

"We've added youth, toughness, speed, athleticism, overall competitiveness on both sides of the football," Caserio said, via the team website. "Hopefully that just enhances overall the performance of our football team. I think practice is going to be a lot of fun."
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, meanwhile, was thrilled with the draft class and has a ton of confidence in his roster going into 2025.

"We set out to accomplish adding great football players to our team, improve our team and come in and compete, and that's what we did," Ryans said. "That's always the focus of the draft. That's what we did, and we feel really good about this class. Fired up to get to work with these guys in a couple weeks."
The Texans' full 2025 NFL Draft Class is as follows:

  • Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State (Round 2, Pick 34)
  • Aierontae Ersey, T, Minnesota (Round 2, Pick 48)
  • Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Round 3, Pick 79)
  • Jaylin Smith, CB, USC (Round 3, Pick 97)
  • Woody Marks, RB, USC (Round 4, Pick 116)
  • Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State (Round 6, Pick 187)
  • Graham Mertz, QB, Florida (Round 6, Pick 197)
  • Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers (Round 7, Pick 224)
  • Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa (Round 7, Pick 255)
Edited by Cole Shelton
