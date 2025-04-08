Texans HC DeMeco Ryans claims Christian Kirk will be a "friendly target for" C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans lost veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency after only one season with the team. Since then, Houston has signed Christian Kirk, who is recovering from an abdominal injury from last season, in free agency to replace Diggs.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans thinks the 28-year-old veteran will be a "friendly target" for quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2025, despite Kirk playing just eight games for the Jags in 2024. He recorded career lows of 27 receptions, 379 yards and just one score.

“I love Christian. His speed is the one thing that jumps out about him. He’s a fast player," Ryans remarked. "I’m excited to see what he brings on third down. I think he can really open up a lot of options for us on third down, especially from the inside position. I think he’ll be a friendly target for C.J. Stroud."

Along with Nico Collins and Tank Dell (currently injured), Kirk might be a valuable addition to the Texans' wide receiver corps.

Since joining the league in 2018, Kirk's career has been characterized by reliable play before the 2024 campaign. He recorded an incredible 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns in his breakout season in 2022.

Recent injuries have prompted suspicions about his long-term reliability. However, this new change in environment may provide Kirk with the rejuvenation he needs.

DeMeco Ryans and the Texans still expected to add another wide receiver in the draft

Following Stefon Diggs' departure and Tank Dell's potential unavailability for the whole 2025 season due to a bad knee injury sustained in December, it is expected that the Texans will select another wide receiver early in this year's draft.

The Texans' top draft priority would likely still be adding offensive line reinforcement, but the receiver position might unavoidably follow close behind.

The Texans have reportedly hosted two wide receivers on top-30 visits ahead of the draft — Texas’ Matthew Golden and Washington State's Kyle Williams. Golden had 36 appearances throughout his time in college, recording 134 catches for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns.

