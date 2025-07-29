  • home icon
  Texans HC DeMeco Ryans makes feelings know about injury reporting when asked about RB Joe Mixon's ankle

By Andre Castillo
Published Jul 29, 2025 01:21 GMT
DeMeco Ryans gives update on Joe Mixon
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about running back Joe Mixon's ankle injury during his media availability on Monday. He had some strong words about it.

The former Pro Bowl linebacker said nothing had changed regarding the former AFC champion's recovery, so the reporters should stop "farming" information about his and other players' injuries:

"Joe is still training in the background... Whenever it's time for Joe to be back, he'll be back. A lot of people want to report things about guys with injuries, but my thing is, are you really concerned about our guys, or just trying to get something out there?”
This development comes after the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Mixon would be out for a significant amount of time. According to DJ Bien-Aime, the Texans' ESPN insider, the injury happened during the offseason, causing him to miss OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

The team sought to offset a potential extended absence by signing Nick Chubb after his seven-year stint with the Browns last month. Other running backs on the roster include former starter Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale.

DeMeco Ryans speaks up on Brevin Jordan's return from ACL injury

DeMeco Ryans also addressed the status of tight end Brevin Jordan. The 2021 fifth-rounder tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2024 season against the Chicago Bears.

According to Ryans, Jordan is "excited" and "grateful" to return to the field. In addition, keeping him beyond his rookie contract was important (from 03:27 in the video below):

“I see a very talented young player who really loves football, and I know he can help us. I see an ascending young player, and when you’ve got an ascending young player in your building, we want to keep as many of those guys here as we can.”
Jordan also addressed the media, expressing gratitude towards the organization for continuing to trust him during a low point in his career (from 02:29 in the video below):

“For them to resign me and have faith that I can be somebody that they can rely on to make plays on Sundays, that they can look to their left and to their right and know that I’m gonna do my job, it’s unbelievable… I never take it for granted just being here.”
The Texans' first preseason game will be against the Minnesota Vikings on August 9. Kickoff is at 3 pm CT on KTRK and the NFL Network.

