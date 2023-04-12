The Houston Texans drafted Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III in the second-round of the 2022 NFL draft. Metchie was one of the best wideouts in the 2022 draft class and was predicted to shine in the NFL.

In July 2022 it was announced that Metchie would miss his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

On Tuesday, new head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media and provided a positive update about John Metchie III's recovery:

"John is doing fine. We’ll see John get involved with our offseason program, and with John, as with every other player, we’re going to take it one day at a time and see where he can grow and where he can be when the time comes, the right time. When the season comes, we’ll see where he is.”

Ryans added that Metchie is always in good spirits:

“Hearing his story and then meeting him in person, it marries up. Outstanding young man off the field. Great energy. Always around. Every time I see him in the building, huge smile on his face. No matter what adversity he’s faced, he’s attacking it with a smile, attacking it with the right attitude."

It's a positive sign that John Metchie will be a part of the team's offseason activities and programs and hopefully be on the field in short order.

At Alabama, Metchie had big sophomore and junior seasons. As a sophomore, he caught 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns. As a junior, he recorded 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight scores.

Assessing Houston Texans WR depth chart this season with John Metchie III

John Metchiee III - 2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama

The Houston Texans are hoping for the return of Metchie this season. John Metchie III's recovery will be critical for Texans as they aim to draft a new quarterback via draft.

They will enter this campaign without their top two wideouts from last season. They traded Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys and Chris Moore remains an unsigned free agent.

Houston added Robert Woods and Noah Brown in free agency. Woods has recorded a few 1,000 yard seasons in his career and is leaving the Titans after one season.

Brown had the best season of his career with the Cowboys last year, where he recorded 43 catches for 555 yards and three touchdowns.

They will be returning Nico Collins, who caught 37 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Adding John Metchie would give the Texans another solid option at wide receiver for whoever the Texans quarterback will be this season. For that matter, we will have to wait and see what happens in the 2023 NFL draft.

