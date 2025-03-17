Texans legend J.J. Watt drops 2-word reaction to Derek Stingley Jr. getting paid $90,000,000 by Houston

The Houston Texans’ three-year, $90 million signing of Derek Stingley Jr. has the seal of approval from the club’s former defensive star. On X Monday, J.J. Watt, a former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year expressed his joy after the deal.

"Good Business," Watt posted.

Stingley is coming off a standout 2024 season with the Texans, recording 54 tackles, five interceptions and 18 pass defenses to win his first Pro Bowl nomination and first-team All-Pro honors. The 23-year-old has spent his whole career with Houston, which selected him in the first round with the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The consensus All-American out of LSU has made five interceptions in each of the previous two seasons and defended over a dozen passes at the cornerback position every time. Thanks to his contributions, the Texans were fifth in the NFL for yards allowed per game in 2024 (315.0) while finishing fourth regarding team sacks (49.0)

His ability for takeaways has also been an asset, with Houston finishing with a turnover differential of +10 last season, including 19 interceptions. That’s the same differential they had in DeMeco Ryans’ first season as the head coach in 2023.

Stingley put up a career-high for combined tackles (54), solo tackles (37), assisted tackles (17) and tackles for losses (four). His contributions have played a big part in the Texans winning the AFC South in the past two seasons.

With an average annual salary of $30 million, Stingley is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. The deal came a week after the Carolina Panthers gave cornerback Jaycee Horn a four-year $100 million extension.

Impact of Stingley’s contract on another prominent cornerback

As you might imagine, Derek Stingley Jr.’s contract could mean big things for other high-profile corners in the NFL.

One in particular will be the New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner, who’s been to two Pro Bowls in three seasons and led the league in places defended during his rookie campaign (20).

The 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has to think he’s entitled to similar numbers, seeing as he defended 20 passes in his rookie year and put up 128 solo tackles combined in his three NFL campaigns.

Gardner has been just as pivotal to the Jets, who were third in the NFL last season regarding yards allowed per game (313.8). Last season, the Jets were one of five NFL teams that allowed fewer than 200 yards through the air per game (192.6).

