Texans legend JJ Watt applauds CJ Stroud for historical start to NFL career amid Bryce Young's struggles with Panthers

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has looked like everything the Houston Texans imagined he would when they drafted him.

Through the Texans' first four games of the 2023 season, Stroud has led them to a 2-2 start and has looked like anything else but a rookie on the field.

He is completing 62.3 per cent of passes and has thrown for 1,212 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has been outplaying other rookie quarterbacks such as Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

In three games, Young has posted 504 yards with two touchdowns and as many interceptions. On the other hand, Richardson has 479 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in three appearances.

Former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt spoke about the Texans' quarterback on the Pat McAfee Show and applauded him for the way he's been playing.

"CJ Stroud is literally having one of the best starts in history for a rookie quarterback. He's not thrown an interception yet. He's playing lights out. You got to remember he's doing all this with a second/third-string offensive line. He hasn't made any excuses.

"He hasn't complained. He's just gone out there and balled. So anybody that wants to make excuses on other teams for these injuries, that injuries, CJ standing back there doing it with a backup offensive line and doing it well."

Stroud has earned the Offensive Rookie of the Month for September and has his Houston Texans competing for the AFC South division.

Could C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans compete for the AFC South title?

C.J. Stroud after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers

Not many expected C.J. Stroud to have the fast start that he's been having to the 2023 season.

The Texans are under a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans, have a rookie, and have a bunch of banged-up offensive linemen.

Despite their low expectations, they've exceeded them thus far. After starting the season 0-2, he has led them to consecutive wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Through the first four weeks of this season, the Texans just like the entire AFC South, sit at an even 2-2 record. The division is up for grabs and any one of these teams could come out on top.

The Texans will look to win their third-straight game this weekend as they square off against the Atlanta Falcons.

Do you think the Texans can compete for the AFC South division title?

