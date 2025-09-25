Texans legend JJ Watt expresses disappointment after team loses to Jaguars with offense faltering under new OC

The Houston Texans had a surprisingly bad start to the season. The team has lost its first three games, including a 17-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. The offense is massively struggling, with just 38 points in their first three games, the lowest mark in the NFL.The biggest icon to ever play for the Houston Texans was JJ Watt, and he currently works as an analyst. As such, he wasn't able to watch their most recent game against the Jaguars. Perhaps for the best.In Wednesday's appearance on Pat McAfee's show, Watt went on to say how he's worried about the offense and why he was shocked to see the score following his Steelers-Patriots call. He also mentioned how the offensive scheme developed by Nick Caley is not working.When I got out of the booth this week and I checked my phone, and I saw that the Texans lost to the Jaguars, that's one where you're like 'oh, okay, this is not what's normally happening'. Clearly didn't get on track this week. The offense is struggling. Sounds like the play action game isn't quite there, and it just hasn't developed this offensive scheme that they've wanted to develop this offseason when they brought in Caley.NFL analyst lists reasons for C.J. Stroud and Texans' poor offensive start to the 2025 seasonThe young quarterback currently has the lowest numbers of his career, with just 2.2% touchdowns and a career-high 3.4% interceptions so far. His protection isn't doing him any favors, but he's also far from his best.Fox analyst Henry McKenna listed on Wednesday some of the reasons why he believes that Stroud is having the worst year of his career:The problem has a lot to do with the offensive line. But it also has to do — in my opinion — with the lack of a WR2. And last but not least, there’s something happening (or not happening) with Stroud’s processing. Which is strange. Because in Year 1, we saw a rookie who was unfazed by the mental rigors of the NFL and had all the answers.The absence of running back Joe Mixon is also hurting the offense. He's currently sidelined with a mysterious foot injury, and there's no timetable for his return.