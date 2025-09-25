  • home icon
  Texans legend JJ Watt expresses disappointment after team loses to Jaguars with offense faltering under new OC

Texans legend JJ Watt expresses disappointment after team loses to Jaguars with offense faltering under new OC

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 25, 2025
The Houston Texans had a surprisingly bad start to the season. The team has lost its first three games, including a 17-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. The offense is massively struggling, with just 38 points in their first three games, the lowest mark in the NFL.

The biggest icon to ever play for the Houston Texans was JJ Watt, and he currently works as an analyst. As such, he wasn't able to watch their most recent game against the Jaguars. Perhaps for the best.

In Wednesday's appearance on Pat McAfee's show, Watt went on to say how he's worried about the offense and why he was shocked to see the score following his Steelers-Patriots call. He also mentioned how the offensive scheme developed by Nick Caley is not working.

When I got out of the booth this week and I checked my phone, and I saw that the Texans lost to the Jaguars, that's one where you're like 'oh, okay, this is not what's normally happening'. Clearly didn't get on track this week. The offense is struggling. Sounds like the play action game isn't quite there, and it just hasn't developed this offensive scheme that they've wanted to develop this offseason when they brought in Caley.
NFL analyst lists reasons for C.J. Stroud and Texans' poor offensive start to the 2025 season

The young quarterback currently has the lowest numbers of his career, with just 2.2% touchdowns and a career-high 3.4% interceptions so far. His protection isn't doing him any favors, but he's also far from his best.

Fox analyst Henry McKenna listed on Wednesday some of the reasons why he believes that Stroud is having the worst year of his career:

The problem has a lot to do with the offensive line. But it also has to do — in my opinion — with the lack of a WR2. And last but not least, there’s something happening (or not happening) with Stroud’s processing. Which is strange. Because in Year 1, we saw a rookie who was unfazed by the mental rigors of the NFL and had all the answers.

The absence of running back Joe Mixon is also hurting the offense. He's currently sidelined with a mysterious foot injury, and there's no timetable for his return.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Henrique Bulio
