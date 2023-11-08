Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is quickly becoming an NFL star. He recently received praise from J.J. Watt. The rookie most recently led the Texans to a 29-37 comeback victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. Stroud set the record for most passing yards by a rookie (470) in a single game in NFL history, throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions.

On the season, Stroud has thrown 2,270 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception.

Former Texans legend and defensive end J.J. Watt joined the Pat McAfee Show and praised the young star quarterback.

"The most exciting thing for me is to watch how he's got this city rallying again, how he's got this fan base excited and invigorated because that is a great fan base, and I love to see that they have something to cheer for. Not only is it the way he's playing, not only is it the way he's spreading the ball around, putting up unbelievable stats, doing it all as a rookie. But he's also leading the right way. He's saying the right things," said Watt.

"He's doing the right things. He FaceTimed me from the Children's Hospital last week because there was a kid there who was a fan and wanted to say hi. He's a guy doing it the right way," added Watt.

Is C.J. Stroud the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year?

C.J. Stroud during Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans

After his record-setting performance this week vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, C.J. Stroud is an even bigger favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Heading into Week 9, Stroud's odds, which were -150, are now -500 after his last game.

MVP and Offensive Rookie of the Year awards are given to quarterbacks, and Stroud has a shot this year.

Puka Nacua has the second-closest odds at +650, with Jahmyr Gibbs being third with +1300 odds.

If Stroud continues to play clean football with a few more monster games while leading the Texans to a .500 record or near it, he could easily win the award by a landslide.

That's not bad for the kid who scored low on the Wonderlic test.

