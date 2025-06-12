Texans legend JJ Watt makes feelings clear after linking up with CJ Stroud and Co during minicamp

The NFL OTAs are in full effect. During Wednesday's minicamp, the Houston Texans got a special visit from one of their franchise legends, JJ Watt.

Ad

Watt spent time with the new squad at the Texans training facility. And it seems the veteran believes his former team is in good hands.

The Texans' X account uploaded a video of Watt having a conversation with CJ Stroud. Reacting to the post, the former DE called the Houston squad great guys off the field who are easy to root for.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One hell of a squad. These guys are easy to root for. Goons on the field, great guys off."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since being drafted as the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Stroud has been a mainstay for the Texans. The quarterback made an impact in his first season as he became the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In the past two seasons, Stroud has generated a passing completion percentage of 63.5%. The star is hoping to throw more TDs in the upcoming campaign.

Texans QB CJ Stroud called out the media during the OTAs

The fans were concerned when CJ Stroud did not throw any footballs during the Texans' OTAs last week. The team's HC DeMeco Ryans said that the QB was unable to fully participate due to "general soreness." But many were relieved to see the star back in form on Tuesday.

Ad

However, last week's minicamp raised some questions about a potential shoulder injury. Responding to the rumors, Stroud jokingly called out the media.

"I was already throwing — before you guys see me out there — pretty normally," Stroud said. "I think y’all don’t have much to talk about so everything just gets blown up in the offseason. I’m fine, man. I’m really okay."

Ad

He added:

"I took this offseason very serious on just working hard, trying to get my body right. Trying to be faster, stronger & it went really well but there is always risk & reward. I felt great, man. I’m very grateful to be back and out on the field. A little rusty — made some throws, missed some throws. Just very grateful to be out there with the guys.”

The QB's statement gives the Texans fans hope about the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.