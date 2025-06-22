Texans QB C.J. Stroud schools Bryce Young after roasting Panthers QB for brutal golf swing fail

NFL quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, who were selected first and second in the 2023 NFL draft, traveled to New York for Fanatics Fest this weekend. The annual event held in New York City, and some of the biggest names in sports were in attendance to grace it.

Young and Stroud played catch and tossed the ball around for a while at the event on Friday, but the fun didn't end there for the two. The Houston Texans quarterback taught Young how to swing a golf club in a funny video that has since gone viral on social media.

Stroud had responded to Young's first terrible swing with a lighthearted "Aw! Hell nah!" before joining the Carolina Panthers quarterback to teach him how to swing the club.

Young and Stroud have been close friends since middle school and entered the NFL draft together in the same year. Young told reporters in Charlotte that he supports Stroud a lot ahead of their first NFL meeting in 2023. The quarterback said, "There's never going to be a time that I'm not rooting for CJ."

Training camp for the Panthers rookies will begin on July 21 at Bank of America Stadium, with Young and the team's other veterans joining the rookies for camp on July 22.

Training camp for Stroud's Texans will begin on July 22 at the Houston Methodist Training Center, where both rookies and veterans will report on the same day. The team is preparing for its third year under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams talked about how to win a Super Bowl with the Mannings at Fanatics Fest

NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning joined C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears for a panel discussion about the work required to win the Super Bowl and go into the Hall of Fame at the Fanatics Fest on Friday.

The young quarterbacks received leadership and champion attitude advice from the two Mannings, who have four Super Bowl rings between them.

They also shared their thoughts on developing a winning mindset and managing pressure in the spotlight and about habits that players should develop during their careers if they hope to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Stroud aims to rebound from an unsatisfactory second year in the league, during which he recorded 3,727 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. That came after a stellar debut season in which he was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

