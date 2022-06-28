Texans release statement following lawsuit filed against them over Deshaun Watson case 

The Deshaun Watson saga has taken yet another turn. Just as attorney Tony Buzbee had promised, he has filed suit against the Houston Texans. He claims the team enabled the alleged sexual misconduct of their former quarterback.

Just last week, Watson settled twenty out of the twenty-four pending cases against him. However, that leaves four outstanding, and these plaintiffs have now filed suits against his former employer.

The Texans most likely assumed that all their troubles relating to this matter disappeared when the Cleveland Browns kindly assumed responsibility for the former Clemson star. However, it seems that they are not off the hook just yet. After news of the latest lawsuit broke, the Texans released this statement:

"We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today. Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization."

The Texans are said to have contracted the company that their former quarterback used to access massage therapists. Company owner, Joni Honn, is said to have told police investigators that therapists were aware of his “known tendency to push boundaries during massage sessions".

Honn claims she reported the matter to several senior members of the Texans organisation. She said that she was ignored and Houston actively protected Watson, despite further concerns being raised by other Texans staff members.

Deshaun Watson's time with the Texans

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Houston fell in love with the Clemson product during the 2017 pre-draft process, and traded up from 25th to 12th on draft night to get their man. Ironically, the team they traded with was the Cleveland Browns. It was clear almost immediately that Watson was a special talent, starting off 3-3, and put in some sensational performances before his first season was prematurely ended by a devastating ACL tear in week seven.

He returned the following season to lead the Texans back to the playoffs. He compiled an 11-5 record and passed for over 4,000 yards. Houston eventually fell to the Colts in the wildcard round. In the 2019 season, the Texans witnessed an almost repeat performance. This time, however, he took the team to the divisional round before blowing a 24-0 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The following year was a disaster for Houston as they went 4-12. Watson delivered statistically one of the greatest seasons ever produced. He threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns. He had a barely believable 70.2% pass completion percentage, and a 112 passer rating.

It will be interesting to see how he performs with the Browns, not to mention when that might actually be.

