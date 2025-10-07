  • home icon
  Texans WR Braxton Berrios drops 3-word message on GF Alix Earle's heartfelt IG post for his 30th birthday

Texans WR Braxton Berrios drops 3-word message on GF Alix Earle’s heartfelt IG post for his 30th birthday

By Garima
Modified Oct 07, 2025 22:53 GMT
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios celebrated his 30th birthday a day after his team faced the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Though he was listed as inactive for the game due to a coach’s decision, Berrios still had a reason to celebrate. His girlfriend, Alix Earle, shared a few pictures of the moments of they’ve shared on Instagram, writing:

“Happy birthday baby @braxtonberrios #30 !!!! ❤️”
Braxton Berrios left a three-word comment underneath the post:

“Thank you sweetheart ❤️”
Braxton Berrios comment on @alix_earle&#039;s IG post
Braxton Berrios comment on @alix_earle's IG post

The two first met at a party in Miami in February 2023. Earle initially called him “NFL Man” in her TikTok videos before the relationship was confirmed. They made their first public appearance in July 2023, and Earle confirmed they were dating during a live taping of her podcast in November that year.

Since then, Earle has moved into Berrios’ Miami home. However, they are currently in a long-distance relationship, as Berrios signed a one-year deal with the Texans in March, relocating for the NFL season.

Alix Earle on how Braxton Berrios’ encouraging words helped ease her nerves

Ahead of her “Dancing with the Stars” debut on Sept. 17, Alix Earle mentioned in an interview the following day that she was battling a wave of nerves. She then shared how a phone call with boyfriend Braxton Berrios helped ease her anxiety before going on the live stage for the first time.

"I called him on the way (to Dancing with the Stars), just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain," Earle said on Sept. 18.

Though Berrios couldn’t be there in person, his words helped calm her down. As someone who performs under pressure in front of big crowds in the NFL, the wide receiver offered Earle a piece of advice.

"He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's OK to be outside of your comfort zone,” Earle said. “He always says this before every game, it's like, if you're nervous, you're doing something right, and I don't know, getting out of your comfort zone."

Given the affection they have for each other, more such moments are sure to come from them.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Edited by Garima
