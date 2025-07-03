Texans WR Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy announces birth of their baby girl Londyn 6 days after her arrival

Big congratulations to Houston Texans' star wide receiver Christian Kirk and his wife Ozzy. The couple just announced the birth of their baby daughter.

Ad

Kirk and Ozzy made a joint post announcing the arrival of their daughter on Thursday, six days after her birth. The couple has decided to name the baby Londyn.

"Welcome to the world, our little angel.. Londyn Rose Kirk 🌹♥️ 06.26.2025," Kirk and Ozzy captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the Instagram post below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Trending

Ozzy and Christian Kirk shared several pictures in their announcement post, featuring both parents with their newborn baby. The post also had several pictures of Londyn herself.

Christian Kirk and his wife Ozzy announced the pregnancy on social media during the Christmas season last year

Last year, Christian Kirk was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his season ended early as he sustained a season-ending injury. However, he did not end the year on a sour note as he and his wife announced perhaps the best news of their lives during the Christmas season. The couple announced on social media that they were expecting a child with photos on Instagram in front of a Christmas tree.

Ad

The couple posed with their two dogs, holding ultrasound pictures of their upcoming baby.

"This Christmas is bringing us the best gift we could have ever received… a little Kirk on the way 🤍," the post was captioned.

Check out the post below:

Ad

Fans, family and friends showered a lot of love on the NFL wide receiver and his wife in the comments section of their post. And as mentioned above, six months later, Christian Kirk's wife Ozzy gave birth to their little baby girl, Londyn, on June 26, 2025.

Coming to the gridiron, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans during the offseason on March 12 for a seventh-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Kirk likely hopes to bounce back in full force after the premature end to his 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.