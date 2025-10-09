  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Texans' Xavier Hutchinson makes his feelings known about Breece Hall trade rumors

Texans' Xavier Hutchinson makes his feelings known about Breece Hall trade rumors

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 09, 2025 19:35 GMT
Texans
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson makes his feelings known about Breece Hall trade rumors(Image source - Getty)

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few days, and Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson talked about his feelings on the former Iowa State Cyclones teammate.

Ad

Hall and Hutchinson shared the locker room at Iowa in 2021 and the Texans WR said he keeps in touch with the Jets RB. When asked about a potential reunion with his former Iowa State teammate in Houston, Hutchinson said on the "Up & Adams" show:

"If it does happen, I'm gonna be ecstatic for him. I think Breece is just a dawg, there's no other way to really explain it. The more dogs you can add to the team, the better you'll be.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You're going to be in a better position to win and you're just gonna, I don't know, I'll just be happy with if somehow Breece was able to come to the Houston Texans. I feel like that'd be great."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

While Hutchinson would like to reunite with Hall, the Jets RB is linked with a move to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hall is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Jets and could hit the open market at the end of the season.

Breece Hall linked with potential trade to Kansas City Chiefs

After his season best performance against the Dallas Cowboys in the Mets' Week 5 clash, Breece Hall stirred the rumor mill with his comments.

Ad
"I'm in my fourth year and I don't have a lot of time left to prove what I want to do and who I can be in this league," Hall said.

Although Hall could be moved before the trade deadline, injury to backup running back Braelon Allen has complicated things for the Jets, according to NFL insider Kristopher Knox.

Knox has listed the Chiefs as the potential suitors for Hall and the Jets RB's addition "would take a lot of pressure off other players on offense." The Chiefs have not been at their best this season, boasting a 2-3 record after five weeks and Hall's dynamic plays could just be the spark they need.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications