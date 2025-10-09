Texans' Xavier Hutchinson makes his feelings known about Breece Hall trade rumors

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few days, and Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson talked about his feelings on the former Iowa State Cyclones teammate.Hall and Hutchinson shared the locker room at Iowa in 2021 and the Texans WR said he keeps in touch with the Jets RB. When asked about a potential reunion with his former Iowa State teammate in Houston, Hutchinson said on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show:&quot;If it does happen, I'm gonna be ecstatic for him. I think Breece is just a dawg, there's no other way to really explain it. The more dogs you can add to the team, the better you'll be.&quot;You're going to be in a better position to win and you're just gonna, I don't know, I'll just be happy with if somehow Breece was able to come to the Houston Texans. I feel like that'd be great.&quot;While Hutchinson would like to reunite with Hall, the Jets RB is linked with a move to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hall is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Jets and could hit the open market at the end of the season.Breece Hall linked with potential trade to Kansas City ChiefsAfter his season best performance against the Dallas Cowboys in the Mets' Week 5 clash, Breece Hall stirred the rumor mill with his comments.&quot;I'm in my fourth year and I don't have a lot of time left to prove what I want to do and who I can be in this league,&quot; Hall said.Although Hall could be moved before the trade deadline, injury to backup running back Braelon Allen has complicated things for the Jets, according to NFL insider Kristopher Knox.Knox has listed the Chiefs as the potential suitors for Hall and the Jets RB's addition &quot;would take a lot of pressure off other players on offense.&quot; The Chiefs have not been at their best this season, boasting a 2-3 record after five weeks and Hall's dynamic plays could just be the spark they need.