Texas WR Isaiah Bond names the head coach he was most hyped to meet at 2025 NFL Combine

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond was at the 2025 NFL Combine, where he participated in the drills and met with some NFL coaches. One meeting in particular got him hyped given his upbringing.

During a conversation with Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday, Bond named the head coach he was the most excited to meet during the combine.

"I'd probably say definitely Mike Tomlin. My parents are from the North, so I kind of grew up watching them (the Steelers) a little bit.

"So, seeing him in real life was definitely, I wouldn't say a shock because I've been at Pro Days before and these coaches are there. But like I said, it's a little different when they're just there just for you when it's a sit-down. He was a great guy," Bond said.

Mike Tomlin has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007, taking over from Bill Cowherd. He became the 16th head coach in franchise history, posting non-losing seasons during his entire tenure with the team.

Tomlin and the Steelers added DK Metcalf to the roster on Monday to pair with George Pickens. However, they are yet to sort out their quarterback situation as they are being linked with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson remains unsigned.

How did Isaiah Bond fare at 2025 NFL Combine?

Isaiah Bond arrived at the 2025 NFL Combine with high expectations as he boldly claimed he would set a new 40-yard dash record. But the junior wide receiver posted a 4.39 40-yard dash time, failing to break Xavier Worthy's 4.21 record set in 2024. He received a production score of 65 and an athleticism score of 78 to give him a total score of 75.

His prospect grade was 6.30, meaning he's expected to become a starter in the NFL. Bond told Kay Adams he plans to run the 40-yard dash again at his Pro Day.

"I'm definitely going to run the 40 again at my pro day," Bond said to Adams. "... Honestly, just the competitor in myself. I love beating myself—I used to be a track guy, so beating [my] times. I set a time for myself, and now it's time to go back on my training, execute the little things and go beat that time."

It remains to be seen whether a faster 40 time can improve Bond's stock ahead of the draft. ESPN currently has him as their 14th-ranked wide receiver.

