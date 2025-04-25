Texas WR Matthew Golden reveals bold plans for his first purchase with NFL draft money

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden is officially a professional football player after being selected with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. The talented pass catcher is one of the most intriguing options at wide receiver, not only for his athletic ability but for his character.

Ad

During a conversation with Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman of On3, Golden was asked about what he wants to buy with his first NFL check. Instead of expensive cars, jewelry, or any common item that professional athletes tend to buy once those big checks start coming, Golden chose something for his family.

"Definitely give my grandma a house," he said. "We lost our property a couple of years ago, that's somewhere I grew up when I was younger. It'd be a blessing to get that back for my family. That's where they all grew up, that's where I grew up.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I always told myself I wanted to do that and now I'm in the position to do it, so if it's bound to happen, I'm gonna make it happen for sure."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matthew Golden made quite an impression during the NFL Combine. For starters, he ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. Golden received a 6.42 prospect grade, which means he'll become a good starter within two seasons.

During his junior season with the Texas Longhorns, Golden posted 58 receptions for 987 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Before that, the wide receiver spent his first two years with the Houston Cougars, where he had 76 receptions for 988 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

Ad

The Green Bay Packers select Matthew Golden to boost the receiver front

Matthew Golden broke a 23-year-old streak for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday as he became the first wide receiver to be selected by the Packers in the first round of a draft since 2002.

Expand Tweet

After an 11-6 record in 2024, the Packers' wide receiver room was subjected to criticism. They hope that Matthew Golden can give them a boost to help Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Mecole Hardman and more take their games to new heights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.