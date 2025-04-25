  • home icon
  Texas WR Matthew Golden reveals bold plans for his first purchase with NFL draft money

Texas WR Matthew Golden reveals bold plans for his first purchase with NFL draft money

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 25, 2025 03:19 GMT
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden is officially a professional football player after being selected with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. The talented pass catcher is one of the most intriguing options at wide receiver, not only for his athletic ability but for his character.

During a conversation with Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman of On3, Golden was asked about what he wants to buy with his first NFL check. Instead of expensive cars, jewelry, or any common item that professional athletes tend to buy once those big checks start coming, Golden chose something for his family.

"Definitely give my grandma a house," he said. "We lost our property a couple of years ago, that's somewhere I grew up when I was younger. It'd be a blessing to get that back for my family. That's where they all grew up, that's where I grew up.
"I always told myself I wanted to do that and now I'm in the position to do it, so if it's bound to happen, I'm gonna make it happen for sure."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Matthew Golden made quite an impression during the NFL Combine. For starters, he ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. Golden received a 6.42 prospect grade, which means he'll become a good starter within two seasons.

During his junior season with the Texas Longhorns, Golden posted 58 receptions for 987 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Before that, the wide receiver spent his first two years with the Houston Cougars, where he had 76 receptions for 988 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

The Green Bay Packers select Matthew Golden to boost the receiver front

Matthew Golden broke a 23-year-old streak for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday as he became the first wide receiver to be selected by the Packers in the first round of a draft since 2002.

After an 11-6 record in 2024, the Packers' wide receiver room was subjected to criticism. They hope that Matthew Golden can give them a boost to help Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Mecole Hardman and more take their games to new heights.

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

