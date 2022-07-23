"Thank God he's got Andy Reid there" - Colin Cowherd claims Patrick Mahomes not as good as everyone claims

Since 2018, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the most singularly dominant forces in the NFL at his position. Colin Cowherd doesn't think that would have been the case without coach Andy Reid.

While speaking on 'The Herd,' Cowherd said that Mahomes is only seen as perfect because of the coaching job Reid has done during the signal-caller's five-year career:

"‘Patrick Mahomes is perfect.’ No, he's not. We have seen three different five or six games stretches where his mechanics go into the tank. Thank God he's got Andy Reid there. Last year, he had a five six game stretch his mechanics -- we knew this coming out of college."

"The scouting report on mahomes at a college he was wild, he could mechanically get really loose. We've seen it now. Multiple five games stretches where it gets ugly. He unravels and he brings him back. So he's not perfect."

ChiefsAholic ™️ @ChiefsAholic Patrick Mahomes repping an Andy Reid shirt is everything I needed today Patrick Mahomes repping an Andy Reid shirt is everything I needed today😂❤️ https://t.co/u6HFkvJeix

Patrick Mahomes is undaunted by other QBs' paydays

Whether or not Patrick Mahomes would be as good without Andy Reid could be a talking point as he enters his fifth season as the starter in Kansas City. The man received his historic payday back in 2020 anyway.

With the QB market rapidly outpacing itself with every new deal -- most notably Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed $230 million deal and Kyler Murray's $230.5 million contract. Mahomes isn't overly concerned with his peers' paydays:

“When I signed my deal, I knew I was going to be pretty set for life, regardless of what the market kind of happens. But you just keep playing. Money is one thing, but when you get those Super Bowl rings, at the end of your career, I think that’s going to be what you look back upon."

"I think I’ve made enough money from the football field and obviously off of it as well, that it won’t matter at the end of the day.”

Lamar Jackson may be the next QB to receive a payday as he negotiates with the Baltimore Ravens on an extension. His mother Felicia will be negotiating on his behalf.

Mahomes' deal was a trendsetter in the NFL, but all these QBs receiving similar paydays could make their employers regret it. That's if their teams don't bring home a Vince Lombardi trophy.

🎙 @LanceTHESPOKEN It’s amazing that after 4 historic seasons, it feels as if Patrick Mahomes is going to prove himself this season to so many of those that continue to doubt his greatness.



I can’t wait to witness it. It’s amazing that after 4 historic seasons, it feels as if Patrick Mahomes is going to prove himself this season to so many of those that continue to doubt his greatness. I can’t wait to witness it. https://t.co/d95BaqmVl1

Mahomes has already delivered plenty to the Arrowhead faithful. In his career in Kansas City, he's given them one Super Bowl title, two Super Bowl appearances and four straight AFC Championship games.

