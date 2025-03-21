“Thank god this sh*t is almost over” - NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers getting closer to signing with Steelers

Could Aaron Rodgers be closer to making a decision on where he will play next season? The veteran quarterback met with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday and fans are wondering what comes next.

Rodgers is the best quarterback available via trade or free agency, and the Steelers are one of the few possible destinations he's expected to land with.

Teams, fans, and just about the entire football world wants to know where Rodgers will sign, and don't seem to be enjoying the situation dragging on.

Fans responded to Rodgers meeting with the Steelers on Friday, with many hoping he makes up his mind soon.

Here's how NFL fans reacted to the news of Rodgers meeting with the Steelers on Friday:

"Good ill be glad when all this drama is done," said another fan who is sick and tired of the Aaron Rodgers drama.

"Please get it over with," a fan replied.

"Thank god this shi* is almost over," a fan replied.

While most want Rodgers to make a decision soon, others are being realistic and realize the situation could be far from over. Others point out that Rodgers could still take his time with a decision and that the situation could continue to drag.

Here's how more fans reacted:

"I told yall. It’s a matter of when not if," a fan replied.

"Report only if he signs today before he leaves Pittsburgh. If he is still playing mind games at the end of the day; Sign Wilson or Flacco. Maybe Winston," a fan said.

"Rodgers is washed up," a fan said.

Aaron Rodgers could still drag his situation out despite visiting with the Pittsburgh Steelers today

Aaron Rodgers during Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - Source: Getty

Despite reports of Aaron Rodgers meeting with the Pittbsurgh Steelers today, no deal is imminent.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Rodgers is in "no rush at all" to make a decision.

Schefter tweeted:

"Nothing related to Minnesota has altered Aaron Rodgers’ timeline. One source monitoring Rodgers’ potential decision about the 2025 season said this morning that the free-agent QB still 'is in no rush at all.'"

The report was in regard to the Minnesota Vikings saying they aren't interested in signing Rodgers at the time, but have the kept the door open on possibly signing him in the future.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants continue to await a decision from Rodgers.

