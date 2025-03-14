“Thank You for memorable 6 years!” - Geno Smith bids adieu to Seahawks following trade to Pete Carroll’s Raiders

Geno Smith was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday after the two sides agreed to a deal last week. His former team shared a thank you post to the two-time Pro Bowler.

The Seahawks shared a highlight video from his tenure with the franchise, captioning the post:

"A leader both on and off the field."

Smith reposted the clip, adding:

"My love for Seattle cannot be described in words. I wish I could’ve done more to express that. Thank You for a memorable 6 years!"

Smith spent six seasons with the Seahawks, taking over as the full-time starter in 2022 and earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year. In 54 games, 52 of which were starts, he threw for 12,961 yards, 76 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He completed 68.5% of his pass attempts while adding 833 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 169 carries.

His trade to the Raiders will reunite him with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Smith played under the Super Bowl XLVIII champion during his first two years with the franchise, making the Pro Bowl in each season and resurrecting his career.

Seattle Seahawks photographer shares message upon Geno Smith's departure

Geno Smith had plenty of success during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. Rod Mar, who serves as a photographer for the franchise, recently penned a message to the two-time Pro Bowler. He took to Instagram, stating:

"So grateful to have had the opportunity to document Geno’s time in Seattle - his relentless preparation when he was the backup, then watching him grab the reins as the starter.

"I wish all Seahawks fans could have gotten to know Geno Smith the way some of us who have been fortunate to be around him were able to. Wishing him all the best in the future. #nfl #genosmith #sportsphotography #nikon #nikonambassador"

Smith will look to turn things around for a Las Vegas Raiders franchise that has not reached the postseason since 2021 and has not won a playoff game since 2002.

The Raiders finished 4-13, last in the AFC West in 2024 as they did not receive much production from the quarterback position. The franchise holds the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

