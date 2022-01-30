"Thanks for the memories, babe" - Julian Edelman pays a heartfelt tribute to Tom Brady

Sometimes it is simplicity that evokes the strongest emotions. Julian Edelman toasted Tom Brady with a poignant tribute as he thanked him for all the memories he has given. While for others it means memories in the NFL, Julian Edelman had a front office seat as the primary receiver in many of TB12's victories, especially in the postseason.

The connection Tom Brady and Julian Edelman shared

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman forged a special connection while playing for the New England Patriots. They developed an almost telepathic relationship during the offseason, where the quarterback knew exactly where his wide receiver would be.

Edelman never made any Pro Bowls as a receiver, but he came up top in clutch moments. Perhaps his greatest game was when Brady won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots in what was to be his final Super Bowl victory with New England. Julian Edelman accounted for more than half the receiving yards for the Patriots in that game and deservedly won the Super Bowl MVP. He was also the Super Bowl receiving yards leader in Super Bowls XLIX and LI.

The above statistics clearly show that, when the going got tough, Number 12 chose to reach out to Julian Edelman. Therefore, it is fitting that, in the moment that Brady is planning to retire, in what must be one of the toughest decisions of his life, Julian Edelman is right there with the right words.

Julian Edelman had 580 receptions for 6,311 yards and scored 41 touchdowns in 127 games with Tom Brady in his career. For someone who began as a quarterback and then transitioned to wide receiver in pro football, much of this would not have been possible if the two did not trusted in each other's abilities. Tom Brady certainly trusted Julian Edelman, and it allowed both of them to create memories of success that would not have been possible without the other.

That is why they have developed such a close bond outside of football. Hence, while Tom Brady has not officially confirmed his retirement, Julian Edelman coming out and saying what he did makes the possibility of it more real. While no one except the Buccaneers' quarterback knows what he's thinking, Julian Edelman would be the first to know, among a few others, if he were to divulge that information.

