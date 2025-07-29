"That was Andrew Barry's call"; Browns owner Jimmy Haslam gets brutally honest about being against drafting Shedeur Sanders

Questions still swirl around Cleveland's quarterback room heading into the 2025 season. Team owner Jimmy Haslam made it clear he wasn't behind one of the most talked-about draft decisions the franchise made this spring.Speaking to the media during training camp on Tuesday, Haslam pointed the finger at General Manager Andrew Berry when asked about the team’s selection of quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.&quot;We had a conversation early that morning, and then we had a conversation later that day,&quot; Haslam said.&quot;I think we had the right people involved in the conversation at the end of the day. That's Andrew Berry's call. Andrew made the call to pick Shedeur, just like who's gonna start or what play we're gonna call is Kevin's call, but that's, that's Andrew's call. He made the call.&quot;Shedeur Sanders, a former Colorado star who was once projected as a Day 1 or Day 2 pick before slipping deep into the draft. The Browns passed on higher-profile prospects in April, trading down from the No. 2 overall spot to stockpile picks.Despite fellow quarterback Kenny Pickett being sidelined with a hamstring injury, Sanders remains buried on the depth chart. Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel are getting the majority of work with the first and second units over Sanders.Training camp observers noted that Sanders has yet to take a snap with the first team, instead rotating between second- and third-string duties. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, that limited exposure may force Sanders to prove himself exclusively through preseason play.Jimmy Haslam already has Arch Manning as a future target to replace Shedeur SandersSyndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: ImagnFueling the speculations is a growing buzz around Jimmy Haslam’s interest in Texas quarterback Arch Manning to replace Shedeur Sanders.Though nothing has been made official, ESPN’s Tony Rizzo recently claimed the Browns owner has a long-standing relationship with the Manning family. This is rooted in the Haslams’ deep ties to the University of Tennessee and may already be angling for a run at Manning in 2026.According to Rizzo, Cleveland’s acquisition of a second first-round pick this year might not have been a coincidence.For now, Shedeur Sanders faces a brutal climb just to earn meaningful reps.With Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Panthers fast approaching, Shedeur Sanders is banking on game action to shift perceptions. Coaches may ultimately cycle through multiple quarterbacks this season, especially with Deshaun Watson out due to injury.