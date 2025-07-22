"That bed going to get cold in winter": Cam Newton delivers icy forecast for Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's "hot girl summer" fling 

Carolina Panthers former quarterback Cam Newton opened up about the NBA star Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's romance. The couple became the talk of the town following their surprising red carpet debut at the Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala in New York last week. They walked hand in hand in matching black outfits.In an episode of the &quot;4th &amp; 1 with Cam Newton&quot; podcast released on Monday, the former quarterback talked about the romance and also his opinion on whether they will last long.&quot;They'll make it to December. ...But they say hot girl summer's going to have you with a cold girl winter... That's cool, but that bed going to get cold in the winter, home boy, you better find you somebody to snuggle up with,&quot; Newton said (Timestamp- 1:28 onwards).Meanwhile, at the New York event last week, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the Dallas Mavericks player in an exclusive interview with Page Six. She gushed about the kind nature of Thompson.“I have never dated somebody so kind,&quot; Thee Stallion said via PageSix.com. &quot;This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy. I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”The &quot;Wanna Be&quot; singer also shared a short video of her appearance at the Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala on Instagram, including a clip of walking on the red carpet with Thompson. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCam Newton shares his opinion on Jalen HurtsCam Newton's &quot;4th &amp; 1&quot; podcast is popular among sports fans. In last week’s episode, the former NFL star talked about the top 10 NFL quarterbacks in the league.He also opened up about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts:&quot;Jalen Hurts does not have to play elite for the Philadelphia Eagles to win. He has to play good — but he doesn’t have to play elite. We’re not asking you to win the game, we’re just asking you not to lose it (Timestamp- 1:47:48 onwards).&quot;Hurts was the Super Bowl LIX MVP for his impressive performance to help the Eagles win the Lombardi Trophy last season. He recorded 2,903 passing yards last season.Meanwhile, after he retired from the NFL, Cam Newton ventured into his podcast and has around 400k subscribers on his YouTube channel.