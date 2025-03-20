"That was the biggest thing" - Justin Fields points out surprising reason for $40,000,000 move with Jets

Justin Fields is on course to lead the New York Jets offense for the 2025 NFL season. The quarterback inked a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets after entering free agency and has outlined the reason why he committed to the Jets.

Fields spoke to Jets reporter Ethan Greenberg and explained that his decision to join the franchise stemmed from his desire to work with coach Aaron Glenn.

"I think, No. 1, Coach Glenn," Fields said about his reason to sign with the Jets. "I've played against him early in my career. I know how passionate he is about the game, the way he coaches, the way his players play. So I think that was the biggest thing for me.

"And just the opportunity, the fans, of course, the city. When you win here, there's no better place to win. Those reasons are ultimately why I ended up here."

Glenn was appointed the Jets' new coach in January. He made the bold decision to release veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who struggled for most of the 2024 season. The move showed that Glenn, who's in his first head coaching job, wanted to stamp his authority on the team to move in the direction best suited for New York.

It will be interesting to see how Glenn develops Fields, whom the Chicago Bears drafted in the first round in 2021. The quarterback was then traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 offseason after struggling to live up to the hype in Chicago.

Justin Fields did well in his limited opportunities during lone season with Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL: Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn

During his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Justin Fields served as the backup to veteran QB Russell Wilson. However, he got a few opportunities to prove his worth in the early part of the 2024 season when Wilson was recovering from an injury.

Fields ended his lone season in Pittsburgh with 1,106 passing yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He also posted 289 yards and rushed for five touchdowns across 10 games.

Fields started in six games for the Steelers at the start of the season, leading the franchise to a 4-2 record before Wilson took over.

