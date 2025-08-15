  • home icon
  • "That boy gonna ball tf out this year": Dolphins fans buzz as Jaylen Waddle catches stunning pass during Lions joint practice

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 15, 2025 16:47 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Dolphins fans buzz as Jaylen Waddle catches stunning pass during Lions joint practice - Source: Imagn

Top receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle missed the majority of the Miami Dolphins' team periods during Wednesday's joint practice with the Detroit Lions. Fans did see Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa clicking early and frequently on Thursday, which is encouraging given that the offense didn't seem to be playing well on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa and Waddle connected for three touchdowns on Thursday during red zone seven-on-seven drills. Additionally, the Dolphins got the spark they needed to start the day thanks to Waddle's effort.

A video of Waddle collecting a touchdown pass from Tagovailoa was uploaded by the Dolphins' official account on Thursday night, and the team's fans are excited to see what the star receiver will do for the team in 2025.

Let's take a look at some fan reactions:

"Preview of things to come 👀," one fan said.
"He is going to cook this season. My WR1 🐧🐧🐧 #Phinsup," another fan said.
"That boy gonna ball tf out this year," another fan stated.
"Put Waddle in the slot and he will have 10+ TDs," another fan suggested.
"What a DOT And great finish from Waddle, these highlights today got me pumped for Saturday now🙌," another said.
"I feel like Waddle will have himself a szn 🐧🤞🏼," another fan added.

There were concerns about Jaylen Waddle's fitness for Week 1 of the preseason after he injured himself during a joint practice with the Chicago Bears last week. However, the receiver worked this week and seems to be back at 100 percent. His return to practice is a good indication of his preparedness for the first regular-season game, as he is not expected to play in the preseason.

Jaylen Waddle will look to get over last season's slump in 2025

Like many on the Dolphins offense, Jaylen Waddle saw a sharp decline in output in 2024 after starting his professional career with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He had his lowest career totals of 744 yards and two touchdowns on 58 receptions.

However, there is still a strong conviction within the Dolphins' base that 2024 was more of an unusual year for Waddle than a sign of any kind of decline. The 26-year-old is now expected to launch a comeback campaign in 2025.

Waddle signed a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension with the Dolphins a year ago, and now is the time for him to begin repaying the franchise for their confidence in him.

The Dolphins' offensive inconsistency in 2024 slowed Waddle down overall. However, the fifth-year receiver is expected to resume producing excellent numbers this season as the team's offensive unit looks set to click once again.

Waddle has shown throughout his career in the NFL how potent he can be when everything is working around him. He will play a significant role in helping the Dolphins establish rhythm early in the season.

