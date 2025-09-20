"That Bronx p***y is hard to pull out": Rapper Cam’ron drops wild statement reacting to Stefon Diggs-Cardi B pregnancy announcement

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is entering a new phase in his relationship with rapper Cardi B after she announced her pregnancy earlier this week.Diggs, who has an eight-year-old daughter, Nova, will become a father for a second time, while Cardi B has three children from her previous marriage with rapper Offset.While the announcement has been met with mixed reactions on social media, rapper Cam'ron made a wild statement while congratulating Diggs on the &quot;It is what it is&quot; podcast on Thursday.&quot;I'm just being honest and I'm saying this in the most respectful way possible, that Bronx p***y is hard to pull out,&quot; Cam'ron said.&quot; My favorite b***h is from Bronx and she is yelping at me. It's hard to pull off that Bronx p***y man, respectfully of course, super duper respect.Cardi B hails from the southern part of the South Bronx, while Cam'ron was raised in East Harlem part of Manhattan, New York.Cardi B and the Patriots star has been linked since October last year but they made their first public appearance together during a New York Knicks Game earlier this year.Stefon Diggs showers love on girlfriend Cardi B after her album releaseFollowing her pregnancy announcement, Cardi B released her second album 'Am I the Drama?' on Friday. To celebrate the occasion the Patriots wide receiver sent a massive bouquet of red Venus et Fleur roses for the rapper.Stefon Diggs also showed support for the rapper in the comments of her Instagram announcement post.&quot;Proud of you for staying focused ❤️,&quot; Diggs commented.The star WR hinted at his wish in another comment:&quot;100% team boy 💙 😩🙏🏾.&quot;He made another playful comment:&quot;Thinking of Spanish names.. right now 👨🏽‍🍼&quot;Cardi B is reportedly expecting the birth of her fourth child before February. She also revealed that her parents didn't know about the pregnancy before the interview with Gayle King on Wednesday.&quot;I have to tell them this week before this interview comes out — I haven’t even told my parents,&quot; Cardi B said. &quot;I’m scared of them, I’m very scared of my parents.&quot; Though she added that both of her parents like Diggs.On the field, Diggs and the Patriots are gearing up to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday with hopes of making it two wins in two after the Week 2 win against the Miami Dolphins.