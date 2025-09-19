"That brother going through divorce & his QB is trash": Tom Brady's ex-teammate wants Tyreek Hill be traded from Dolphins for better performance

Tyreek Hill has been in the spotlight for the Miami Dolphins, who have lost all three of their games this season. Miami suffered a 31-21 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the opening game of Week 3 on Thursday night.Although Hill has been one of the better-performing players for Miami, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy has urged the eight-time Pro Bowl wideout to leave the Dolphins.&quot;Tyreek Hill is so good, he's probably going through so much,&quot; McCoy said on the &quot;Speakeasy&quot; show on Thursday. &quot;If you really care about your franchise, let him go, 'cause Tua (Tagovailoa) is messing his career up. That brother is going through a divorce, and my quarterback is trash. I got no place to even, vent.&quot;Hill reportedly requested a trade away from the Dolphins this offseason. However, he later apologized to the team and remained in Miami.In three games this season, Hill has posted 198 yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions. However, many are criticizing Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for not making the most of Hill as his offensive weapon.McCoy played 12 years in the NFL. He won two Super Bowls.McCoy won his first Super Bowl ring in 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2021, while playing alongside Tom Brady.Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins will face the New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2025 seasonNFL: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill - Source: ImagnThe Dolphins will square off against the New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sept. 29. The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.The Jets lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and then suffered a defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. New York will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 on Sunday as Aaron Glenn's team is still looking for its first win of the season.