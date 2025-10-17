  • home icon
  "That was crazy": Amon-Ra St. Brown gets brutally honest after NFL's now-deleted viral video on Brian Branch sparks controversy

"That was crazy": Amon-Ra St. Brown gets brutally honest after NFL’s now-deleted viral video on Brian Branch sparks controversy

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 17, 2025 21:18 GMT
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
"That was crazy": Amon-Ra St. Brown gets brutally honest after NFL’s now-deleted viral video on Brian Branch sparks controversy (Credit: IMAGN)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made his thoughts clear on the NFL's now-deleted video breaking down safety Brian Branch's post-game incident with Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after the Chiefs beat the Lions 30-17 on Sunday night.

After quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried to shake hands with Branch near midfield, the defender walked past the three-time Super Bowl champion, which didn't sit well with Smith-Schuster. Branch took a swing at Smith-Schuster after the wideout walked up to him and started having words with the Lions veteran.

The NFL suspended Branch for one game and released a clip of NFL Films' "Turning Point" on social media. The video, narrated by former NFL safety Louis Riddick, was later deleted. On Friday, Amon-Ra St. Brown said he was confused after watching the clip.

"Yeah, I thought that video was crazy," St. Brown said. "I don’t know why it was released, the reasoning behind it. I don't know if it was a trick or mockery. I clicked the NFL page and I didn't know it was actually them, and it was. Like I said, I don't know the reasoning why they posted it (or) what they got out of that.
"Brian Branch is an awesome dude. In the building, he's one of the nicest dudes. He's quiet. You never see him really get mad. He's always smiling. He made a mistake and he knows it and he apologized. I don't know why it's still getting dragged along. But, yeah, that video was — I don't think that video was right."
Many took issue with Riddick's words in the clip, which seemingly led the league to delete the video from social media.

"It was a long game for Lions safety Brian Branch, number 32," Riddick said. "He got burned by (Travis) Kelce's basketball move (on a reception over the middle), got showed up by (Patrick) Mahomes, got juked by Xavier Worthy, and took a shot from JuJu Smith-Schuster."
Why did the NFL delete the Brian Branch video?

An NFL spokesperson explained that the Brian Branch clip was deleted because "it felt overly critical" of the player. Besides Amon-Ra St. Brown, fans took to social media to call out the NFL, with some putting emphasis on how Riddick conducted the narration, which felt extra harsh on Branch.

The Lions will return to action on Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, set to bounce back and get back to winning ways after one of their worst performances of the season. This time, however, Branch won't be on the field.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
