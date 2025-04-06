"That CTE coming on quick" - NFL fans brutally roast Darius Slayton for comparing Shedeur Sanders to Tom Brady

New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton put up a strong defense for Shedeur Sanders on X when some critics slammed the Colorado QB's ball-patting habit at his pro day outing on Friday.

Even when Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded to Slayton's tweet and pointed out that ball patting can be the difference between a sack and a pass completion, the Giants star brought up NFL legend Tom Brady, who had a similar habit.

"Tom Brady literally the king of getting the ball out fast patted the ball when he threw. So actually no patting the ball is not the difference." Slayton tweeted in response to Parsons.

However, fans on social media brutally roasted Slayton for comparing a young prospect in Sanders to seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB Brady.

"You comparing sanders to Brady now? Man, that CTE coming on quick bro," one tweeted.

"Yes because there are many quarterbacks with Tom Brady’s ability to decision-make…" another added.

"He’s not Brady lil bro," a third commented.

Fans continued to hammer Slayton for dragging Brady's name into a conversation with Sanders.

"Comparing the greatest quarterback of all time, the best reader of a defense we’ve ever seen, who doesn’t rely on scrambling…to a kid who never won a meaningful game…I don’t think defenders are bugging calling it out. They practice that shit, as we have been told. Sanders isn’t Brady." another wrote.

"Boy we doubling down on the foolishness," a user added.

"Brady also had zip lol," a fan commented.

While it's still too early to compare Sanders and Brady, the Colorado star has shown potential at the collegiate level. It remains to be seen whether he can transition those displays to the big league.

Moreover, Shedeur Sanders is being mentored by Brady. In February, the Colorado QB credited the NFL legend for his counsel over the years.

Shedeur Sanders impresses at CU pro day to boost stock ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders appears to have boosted his draft stock at Colorado's pro day. The quarterback reportedly completed 62 of 67 passes in his throwing session drills on Friday.

Three of his five incomplete passes were attributed to drops. One of his 55-yard deep pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. also caught the attention of many.

Sanders has been projected as a top-five pick, but it will be interesting to see if he goes as the first QB off the board at the NFL draft later this month.

