“That’d be a great addition” - Calvin Johnson makes case for Lions to pursue Tee Higgins

The Detroit Lions have built an offensive powerhouse, but something’s still missing: a big-bodied WR3 who can "Moss" defenders to snag those tough, contested catches.

Enter Calvin Johnson, who knows a thing or two about dominance at the position. When asked about potential free-agent receivers, the Hall of Famer didn’t hesitate. His pick? Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.

“The one that excites me the most on that list is Tee. … Tee can make serious plays, especially down the field," Johnson said on "Up & Adams" on Monday. "Big guy. I love his game. Respect to all those guys on the list, but, man, if they don't tag Tee … that'd be a great addition, even though we have ... a great core here as well.”

He pointed out Tee Higgins’ size, physicality and ability to stretch the field. Pairing him with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams would give the Lions a terrifying receiving corps. Add Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery to the mix, and Detroit’s offense could be outrageous.

But let’s pump the brakes here for a second.

The Bengals aren’t just letting Tee Higgins walk. Cincinnati’s expected to franchise tag him before free agency, keeping him locked in for another year.

If they somehow let him hit the open market, cap experts project a massive payday – around $90 million over three years. That’d make him one of the league’s highest-paid receivers, a price the Lions likely won’t pay with St. Brown already on a lucrative deal and Williams due for one soon.

So, while the idea of Higgins in Detroit is exciting, it’s more of a Madden dream than an actual possibility. Meanwhile, Tee Higgins himself has made it clear: He wants to stay in Cincinnati.

Will Tee Higgins stay in Cincinnati or test the market?

The Bengals’ offensive trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins has been a nightmare for defenses. But keeping them together in 2025 is a salary cap puzzle Cincinnati still needs to solve.

Higgins is set to hit free agency after 2024, and while Burrow and Chase are locked into long-term deals, the Bengals haven’t secured their WR2 just yet. The team’s staring down a financial tightrope, with Burrow’s massive contract and Chase due for his payday soon. That leaves Higgins in limbo.

He’s made it clear he wants to stay in Cincinnati, but he also knows it’s out of his hands.

"Yeah, of course, we all want to keep the core pieces what it is, even with Mike Gesicki. That's a core piece as well. So, obviously, we want to build something here in Cincy," Higgins said, via FOX19’s Joe Danneman. "But, you know, it's not in my hands right now. So, I gotta do what I need to do, and if that's go to another team, that's what happens.

"Obviously, I would love to be here in Cincinnati. I love it here. I love the city. I love the fans. I love the coaching staff — everything in the building. But it's not in my control."

Tee Higgins has been a key weapon, sure. But for now, it’s just a waiting game.

