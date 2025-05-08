"That is GROSS" - Ex-Packers QB throws shade at Kenny Pickett's arm size in scathing review 

Kenny Pickett was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Cleveland Browns on March 12. The quarterback has begun offseason training with his new team, but a former NFL player has pointed out what he feels is a drawback in Pickett's ability.

On Wednesday, the Browns posted pictures of their offseason workouts, showing Pickett and Joe Flacco on the ball in side-by-side images. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert threw shade at Pickett's arm size.

"No wonder Kenny can’t hold the ball look at how he’s holding it. Holding the middle of the ball like that is GROSS. Look at where Flacco holds it." Benkert tweeted.

At the 2022 NFL combine, Pickett's arm length was measured at 30⅞ inches, while his hand size was calculated at 8½ inches, which was the smallest among QBs that year. The measurements raised some concerns about his ball security and grip.

However, it didn't stop the Pittsburgh Steelers from taking Pickett at No. 20. He spent two years with the team before getting traded to Philadelphia in March 2024.

Pickett was part of the Eagles team that won the Super Bowl. He mainly served as the backup to Jalen Hurts, starting one game in the regular season.

Kenny Pickett could get QB2 role for the Cleveland Browns in 2025 season

Former Philadelphia Eagles QB Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns are undecided on who will be their QB1 for the 2025 season. Since Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the early part of next season due to his Achilles injury, Joe Flacco is likely to lead the offense.

If Kenny Pickett has a strong offseason, he could get the QB1 role. However, there is a strong possibility that he might serve as the backup to Flacco since he brings more experience.

Pickett will still have to fight for Cleveland's QB2 role, with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders eager to impress.

