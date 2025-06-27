"That guy is a fraud, liar, stalker & criminal": Antonio Brown doesn't hold back after Super Bowl LIX halftime protester gets arrested

Nearly five months have passed since a protester disrupted Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance in February. However, the man, identified as Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, was arrested this week.
It just so happens that the same person has been identified as the man former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown allegedly shot in May.
Nantambu, 41, was reportedly one of Lamar's backup dancers during the halftime show at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl game in February. He used the occasion to express his support for Palestine and Sudan.
Following a warrant issued by Louisiana State Police for his interference with the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, Nantambu, who is based in New Orleans, turned himself in on Thursday. He was taken into custody on charges of obstructing a lawful assembly and resisting an officer.
Brown responded to the news of his arrest on social media right away, sharing what he knows about Nantambu.
"That guy is a fraud, liar, stalker & criminal," Brown said. "He was arrested in 2022 for stealing 6 figures of jewelry from me. He then showed up at my show at Rolling Loud in 2023, trying to assault me. Then in May, he snuck into a gate at the event and came right up to me, trying to steal from me and threaten my life.
"The media hasn’t told this story yet… instead painting a false picture of me. That night I was fighting for my life with his intentions."
What happened between Antonio Brown and the NFL Super Bowl halftime show protester?
Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu and Antonio Brown got into a fight outside a Miami celebrity boxing exhibition on May 17. After getting into an altercation with Nantambu, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver allegedly stole a security guard's gun and unleashed two shots, one of which is reported to have brushed Nantambu's neck.
Since the incident, Brown has been the subject of an attempted murder warrant. A recent video shows that he's likely in the Middle East.
Following Nantambu's arrest, on Thursday, the NFL praised the Louisiana State Police for its thoroughness and competence.
“We take any attempt to disrupt any part of an NFL game, including the halftime show, very seriously and are pleased this individual will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," the league office said. "In addition to the ongoing criminal case, the NFL banned the individual from attending any NFL games or events.”
The charges against Brown are more serious than those against Nantambu. The Super Bowl protester, however, will now start his own legal actions immediately for choosing to protest during the Super Bowl halftime performance without the league's consent.
