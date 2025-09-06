  • home icon
  "That was horrible," "Truly terrible": NFL fans blast US National Anthem performance by Kamasi Washington ahead of Chiefs-Chargers game

"That was horrible," "Truly terrible": NFL fans blast US National Anthem performance by Kamasi Washington ahead of Chiefs-Chargers game

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 06, 2025 00:48 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
"That was horrible," "Truly terrible": NFL fans blast US National Anthem performance by Kamasi Washington ahead of Chiefs-Chargers game (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans hoped to see a terrific game between AFC East rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the LA Chargers, but one of the pre-game acts drew plenty of negative comments on social media. The United States national anthem is performed before the start of the game, and this time, Grammy Award-nominated artist Kamasi Washington was given the honor to perform it.

This performance didn't satisfy many NFL fans, who instantly took to social media to criticize the act and use multiple adjectives to describe how bad they thought it was.

"That was horrible," one fan said.

"Truly terrible," another fan said.
"This was bad," another fan wrote.
The criticism didn't stop there, and fans continued to shade the performance, going so far as to say it was one of the worst they had ever seen.

"Top 5 worst anthem performance of all time," one fan said.
"that sound mixing is a crime lmao," another fan wrote.
"What the actual fuck was that garbage," another fan added.
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

