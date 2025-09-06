"That was horrible," "Truly terrible": NFL fans blast US National Anthem performance by Kamasi Washington ahead of Chiefs-Chargers game

NFL fans hoped to see a terrific game between AFC East rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the LA Chargers, but one of the pre-game acts drew plenty of negative comments on social media. The United States national anthem is performed before the start of the game, and this time, Grammy Award-nominated artist Kamasi Washington was given the honor to perform it. This performance didn't satisfy many NFL fans, who instantly took to social media to criticize the act and use multiple adjectives to describe how bad they thought it was.&quot;That was horrible,&quot; one fan said. 🦅🌵Erik Arismendez 🌵🦅 @eriklee78LINKThat was horrible&quot;Truly terrible,&quot; another fan said. Clayton Rice @claytonriceLINKTruly terrible&quot;This was bad,&quot; another fan wrote. Adam @ColtsFanatic09LINKThis was bad 👎The criticism didn't stop there, and fans continued to shade the performance, going so far as to say it was one of the worst they had ever seen.&quot;Top 5 worst anthem performance of all time,&quot; one fan said. &quot;that sound mixing is a crime lmao,&quot; another fan wrote. &quot;What the actual fuck was that garbage,&quot; another fan added.