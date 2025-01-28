"That humble nice guy is a facade?" - Texans fans raise questions amid rumors of CJ Stroud's heated altercation with Bobby Slowik

It appears that tensions between Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud and now-former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik have been high since before Stroud was even drafted.

Radio host Lance Zierlein on ESPN 97.5 shared a story he heard about Stroud's pre-draft meetings with the Texans. During one of those meetings, Stroud and Slowik reportedly got into a heated exchange with one another.

It went so bad that Stroud told the next team he met with that his meeting with Houston went terribly.

"He comes into Houston. Bobby Slowik is trying to tell him some stuff and CJ just says, ‘We call this whatever, XY switch, whatever it may be, at Ohio State.' Apparently, maybe it happened a couple of times, and Bobby Slowik just jumped and said, ‘I don’t give a f**k what you called it at Ohio State, this is pro football.' Bobby kinda got in his face about it.

"I don’t know if Bobby was testing him, I don’t know what the deal was. But CJ jumped up and got back in his face. It was very contentious and had to be broken up. Then CJ went to his next draft meeting and they said we asked CJ how his last visit went and he said it went terrible.”

Fans have taken to social media to react to the story, with responses ranging from defending Stroud to some questioning his character.

"I don't believe this story. Nothing about it makes any sense. Nothing said in this story matches up to what you can witness. Stroud had no reason to talk up Kevin Wilson after the Peach Bowl, but did. It's just all over the place," a fan wrote.

"This story has zero credibility! Now that Bobby is gone we're going to talk about it? I call B.S.," another fan said.

"This is wild. How did this stay under wraps for 2 years? It does explain a lot," another comment read.

CJ Stroud and Texans now looking for new offensive coordinator

Houston, of course, would draft Stroud second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although he and Slowik put together a successful rookie campaign, which saw Houston earning 10 wins and making the playoffs, the pair's sophomore outing was underwhelming.

The Stroud-led Texans didn't have as much pop behind their offense as last season, even with more weapons added in the form of Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs.

Although Houston was able to again win the AFC South and earn a Wild Card Round victory in the playoffs, it was still considered a bit of a setback offensively.

Shortly after their season's end, Houston made the move to fire Slowik and have begun their search for a new offensive mind to guide them next year. Early candidates such as former Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly and Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon have been discussed.

It remains to be seen who Houston signs on as their next offensive coordinator, but they're certainly hoping it brings a much-needed spark to the Stroud-led crew in the 2025 NFL season.

