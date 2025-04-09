In the 2022-2023 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and appeared in the Super Bowl. They represented the NFC and faced the Kansas City Chiefs; however, they lost 38-35.

Former Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who retired this offseason, spoke about the lows that followed the team's Super Bowl defeat.

Graham talked about the coaching changes and adjustments and said that the following offseason continued with the lows as Jason Kelce announced his retirement.

"But the lesson for me was when you got to replace coaches — that was pretty tough — because we had Desai come in, then we got some other people that came in," Graham said on Wednesday, via the 'New Heights' podcast. "And everybody feels that, as you know, you have a certain amount of time to get everybody on the same page.

And to be able to, as a D-coordinator, come in and teach his scheme, you have to be able to pass the message from coach to player, and the players have to be able to receive it. It's just the timing of everything really didn't fit with the type of team we had and the expectations that were coming. I felt like that was the lowest of lows last year when we lost and then Kelce retired. And everything got better. Yeah, well, it was crazy."

Brandon Graham and the Philadelphia Eagles avenged their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs in 2025

Brandon Graham during Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Losing the Super Bowl for any NFL athlete probably feels like a punch to the gut. To reach the pinnacle and the game they dreamt of as a kid but ended up losing is likely one of the most heartbreaking moments.

It isn't often that a team/players get a chance to avenge a Super Bowl loss, especially against the same time just two years later. Brandon Graham and the Philadelphia Eagles got that opportunity this past season.

After the Eagles and the Chiefs won their conferences, it set up a 2023 Super Bowl rematch.

Unlike the big game two years ago, this year's Super Bowl was a dominant 40-22 victory for Philadelphia after holding a 24-0 halftime lead.

