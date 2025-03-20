  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “That man is a Christian” - Yung Miami makes feelings known about C.J. Stroud after Shannon Sharpe vouches for Texans QB

“That man is a Christian” - Yung Miami makes feelings known about C.J. Stroud after Shannon Sharpe vouches for Texans QB

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Mar 20, 2025 22:23 GMT
&ldquo;That man is a Christian&rdquo; - Yung Miami makes feelings known about C.J. Stroud after Shannon Sharpe vouches for Texans QB
Yung Miami makes feelings known about C.J. Stroud after Shannon Sharpe vouches for Texans QB

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud became the topic of a funny conversation when rapper Yung Miami shared her thoughts on him. While chatting on March 19's episode of Shannon Sharpe’s "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Miami was surprised when the former NFL star mentioned Stroud as a possible match for her.

Ad

Sharpe asked Miami about her preference for athletes and hinted that quarterbacks were top choices. When matchmaking came up, he jokingly suggested Stroud.

To which, Yung Miami quickly asked, "Why would you go CJ?"

"You say, why go? Hell," Sharpe replied.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Quickly responsing, Yung said:

"That man is a Christian."

Laughingly, Sharpe chimed:

"You might be changing."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thereafter, both were left in stitches.

As Yung Miami rightly pointed out, C.J. Stroud is religious. He is a devout Christian and has openly spoken about his faith in God.

Coming to his NFL career, Stroud has had an amazing start to his NFL career. He was the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after playing great football at Ohio State.

In 2023, he led the Texans to a division title and even won a playoff game, and won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Stroud also made the Pro Bowl in his first year.

Ad

C.J. Stroud uses NFL stardom to talk about his faith

For the Houston Texans QB, football is also a way to share his belief in God.

"It's a lot of prayer," he told reporters in November 2021's postgame press conference. "It's a lot of just knowing that God wouldn't put anything on me that I can't handle. I don't deserve His grace and His mercy, but He still gives it to me, and I love him for that. It's not about me. It's about Him and His glory.
Ad
So, I think that's where it comes from. I think God gave me like that."

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans praised Stroud for staying calm under pressure.

C.J. Stroud, 22, grew up in Rancho Cucamonga, California, with a father who was both a pastor and a coach. Even though his father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, is currently in prison, Stroud continues to lean on his faith.

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी