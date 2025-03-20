“That man is a Christian” - Yung Miami makes feelings known about C.J. Stroud after Shannon Sharpe vouches for Texans QB

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud became the topic of a funny conversation when rapper Yung Miami shared her thoughts on him. While chatting on March 19's episode of Shannon Sharpe’s "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Miami was surprised when the former NFL star mentioned Stroud as a possible match for her.

Ad

Sharpe asked Miami about her preference for athletes and hinted that quarterbacks were top choices. When matchmaking came up, he jokingly suggested Stroud.

To which, Yung Miami quickly asked, "Why would you go CJ?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You say, why go? Hell," Sharpe replied.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Quickly responsing, Yung said:

"That man is a Christian."

Laughingly, Sharpe chimed:

"You might be changing."

Ad

Trending

Thereafter, both were left in stitches.

As Yung Miami rightly pointed out, C.J. Stroud is religious. He is a devout Christian and has openly spoken about his faith in God.

Coming to his NFL career, Stroud has had an amazing start to his NFL career. He was the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after playing great football at Ohio State.

In 2023, he led the Texans to a division title and even won a playoff game, and won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Stroud also made the Pro Bowl in his first year.

Ad

C.J. Stroud uses NFL stardom to talk about his faith

For the Houston Texans QB, football is also a way to share his belief in God.

"It's a lot of prayer," he told reporters in November 2021's postgame press conference. "It's a lot of just knowing that God wouldn't put anything on me that I can't handle. I don't deserve His grace and His mercy, but He still gives it to me, and I love him for that. It's not about me. It's about Him and His glory.

Ad

So, I think that's where it comes from. I think God gave me like that."

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans praised Stroud for staying calm under pressure.

C.J. Stroud, 22, grew up in Rancho Cucamonga, California, with a father who was both a pastor and a coach. Even though his father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, is currently in prison, Stroud continues to lean on his faith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.